cbdMD Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) , one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, today announced its financial results and its business highlights for its third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales of $10.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 remained steady year-over-year resulting in record trailing twelve-month net sales of over $46.4 million.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 remained strong at approximately 68%, up from 65% in the prior year’s third quarter.

E-commerce direct-to-consumer net sales were $7.8 million, a decrease of 4.9% from the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.

Wholesale (including brick and mortar retail customers) net sales were $2.7 million, an increase of 13.7% from the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.

Paw CBD (our award-winning CBD pet brand) had net sales of $1.5 million, an increase of 20.6% from the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.

Quarterly operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $13.9 million, an increase of 40.6% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 at $8.2 million.

Loss from operations increased to $6.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.4 million from the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss increased to $5.4 million, compared to $187,000 from the prior year’s fiscal quarter, and for the nine months ending June 30, 2021, our non-GAAP adjusted operating loss decreased by 15.2% to $8.5 million compared to $10.1 million for the prior year’s nine month period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $977,000, or $0.02 per share, as compared to net loss of approximately $9.1 million, or $(0.18) per share from the prior year’s third fiscal quarter. Our net income attributable to common shareholders was principally attributable to a decrease of approximately $6.9 million in the non-cash contingent liability which is associated with earnout shares which may be issued under the terms of the December 2018 acquisition of Cure Based Development (which owned the cbdMD brand).

As of June 30, 2021, we had working capital of approximately $23.2 million and cash on hand of approximately $18.9 million as compared to working capital of approximately $16.0 million and cash on hand of approximately $14.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Due to production delays from vendors on new product launches, we are now are revising our net sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2021 from range of $15.5 million to $16.25 million to range of $14.9 million to $15.5 million, or 20-25% YOY sales growth for the December, 2021 quarter.

Business highlights since the start of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 include:

Expanded upon our award-winning sleep products, adding higher CBD strength tinctures and soft gels with additional levels of CBN.

Launched cbdMD Therapeutics subsidiary to advance cannabinoid science and clinical studies and launched an initial animal health study in collaboration with Colorado State University’s Veterinary Program to study impact of our proprietary CBD on osteoarthritis.

Renewed our NSF certification; underwent the US Hemp Authority audit, receiving our seal of approval on May 10, 2021; underwent the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) audit, receiving their prestigious Quality Seal of approval early August 2021.

Signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement as the Official CBD Partner of the NOBULL CrossFit Games.

Signed a sponsorship agreement with Master Champion and 9 Time PGA Tour Winner, Patrick Reed, who is now on Team cbdMD.

Extended our partnership with Bellator MMA.

Closed on the public offering of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for total gross proceeds of $16.5 Million.

Acquired directcbdonline.com, adding a leading CBD marketplace, an online seller of CBD brands and products, providing access to their customer intelligence and database.

Announced the addition of new role of Chief Revenue Officer.

“We continue to build upon our success and develop our science and infrastructure, which we believe will drive shareholder value and separate our brands from our competition. We believe that our proven ability to innovate our marketing as well as deliver award winning products to our consumers will achieve significant and lasting market brand recognition and consumer acceptance for our cbdMD, Paw CBD and cbdMD Botanicals brands,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company’s third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and business progress.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020, Item 1A. Risk Factors, contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 as filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,984,012 $ 14,824,644 Accounts receivable 1,467,598 911,482 Accounts receivable – discontinued operations 18,467 447,134 Marketable securities 13,412 26,472 Investment other securities 1,000,000 250,000 Inventory 4,738,418 4,603,360 Inventory prepaid 673,588 288,178 Prepaid software - 174,308 Prepaid sponsorship 1,628,418 1,203,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,459,300 983,374 Total current assets 29,983,213 23,712,252 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 2,775,203 3,183,487 Operating lease assets 5,929,300 6,851,357 Deposits for facilities 529,583 790,708 Intangible assets, net 21,635,000 21,635,000 Goodwill 54,669,997 54,669,997 Total other assets 85,539,083 87,130,549 Total assets $ 115,522,296 $ 110,842,801

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS JUNE 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (continued) (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,144,380 $ 2,850,421 Deferred revenue 755 - Accrued expenses 2,362,024 2,769,920 Operating leases – current portion 1,184,839 1,159,098 Paycheck Protection Program loan, current portion - 854,000 Note payable 58,488 55,639 Total current liabilities 6,750,486 7,689,078 Long term liabilities: Long term liabilities 124,226 264,367 Paycheck Protection Program loan - 602,100 Operating leases - long term portion 5,137,552 6,010,208 Contingent liability 7,751,104 16,200,000 Deferred tax liability 130,000 895,000 Total long term liabilities 13,142,882 23,971,675 Total liabilities 19,893,368 31,660,753 cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 2,800,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,800 500 Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 56,973,815 and 52,130,870 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 56,974 52,131 Additional paid in capital 158,198,042 126,517,784 Accumulated deficit (62,628,889 ) (47,388,367 ) Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity 95,628,927 79,182,048 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 115,522,295 $ 110,842,801

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Sales $ 11,352,585 $ 10,809,387 $ 36,941,917 $ 30,925,678 Allowances (792,062 ) (172,842 ) (2,254,481 ) (741,861 ) Total Net Sales 10,560,523 10,636,545 34,687,436 30,183,817 Cost of sales 3,370,952 3,748,024 10,444,353 10,180,637 Gross Profit 7,189,571 6,888,521 24,243,083 20,003,180 Operating expenses 13,865,191 8,226,029 36,846,371 33,053,962 (Loss) from operations (6,675,620 ) (1,337,508 ) (12,603,288 ) (13,050,782 ) Realized and Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable and other securities, including impairments (18,623 ) (30,849 ) 526,940 (906,011 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 1,466,113 - 1,466,113 - (Increase) decrease of contingent liability 6,871,000 (7,580,000 ) (10,500,000 ) 30,580,000 Interest (expense) income (2,582 ) 3,436 (23,573 ) 46,311 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,640,288 (8,944,921 ) (21,133,808 ) 16,669,518 Benefit for income taxes (103,000 ) - 765,000 2,240,300 Net (Loss) Income from continuing operations 1,537,288 (8,944,921 ) (20,368,808 ) 18,909,818 Net (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 14) - (7,781 ) - (48,983 ) Net (Loss) Income 1,537,288 (8,952,702 ) (20,368,808 ) 18,860,835 Preferred dividends 560,281 100,050 1,220,610 266,800 Net (Loss) Income attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ 977,007 $ (9,052,752 ) $ (21,589,418 ) $ 18,594,035 Net (Loss) Income per share: Basic earnings per share 0.02 (0.18 ) (0.43 ) 0.45 Diluted earnings per share 0.02 - (0.43 ) 0.44 Weighted average number of shares Basic: 56,676,326 51,335,648 52,793,872 41,411,261 Weighted average number of shares Diluted: 61,431,643 - 52,793,872 42,534,519

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ 1,537,288 $ (8,952,702 ) $ (20,368,808 ) $ 18,860,835 Comprehensive (Loss) Income 1,537,288 (8,952,702 ) (20,368,808 ) 18,860,835 Preferred dividends (560,281 ) (100,050 ) (1,220,610 ) (266,800 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders $ 977,007 $ (9,052,752 ) $ (21,589,418 ) $ 18,594,035

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (unaudited) Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (20,368,808 ) $ 18,860,835 Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 807,523 1,391,271 Restricted stock expense 1,137,583 138,001 Marketing stock amortization 660,232 - Issuance of stock / warrants for service 98,605 84,450 Inventory and materials impairment - 233,372 Impairment on discontinued operations asset - 45,783 Depreciation and amortization 719,856 499,394 Other than temporary impairment other securities and other accounts receivable - 760,000 Increase/(Decrease) in contingent liability 10,500,000 (30,580,000 ) Realized and unrealized loss of Marketable and other securities (526,939 ) 146,011 Merchant reserve settlement - 132,657 Termination benefit 495,568 - Extinguishment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan (1,466,113 ) - Non-cash lease expense 922,057 878,986 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (556,116 ) 710,629 Deposits 261,125 (147,166 ) Merchant reserve - 386,912 Inventory (135,058 ) (2,329,112 ) Prepaid inventory (385,410 ) 621,573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (141,393 ) 1,007,374 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (603,216 ) (480,424 ) Operating lease liability (846,914 ) (766,289 ) Note payable - 42,968 Deferred revenue / customer deposits 4,478 (7,339 ) Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable 428,667 333,333 Deferred tax liability (765,000 ) (2,240,300 ) Cash used by operating activities (9,759,273 ) (10,277,081 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of other investment securities (210,000 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (311,572 ) (1,851,746 ) Cash provided (used) by investing activities (521,572 ) (1,851,746 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 16,771,756 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 15,798,115 4,421,928 Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 1,456,100 Note payable (137,292 ) - Preferred dividend distribution (1,220,610 ) (266,800 ) Deferred issuance costs - 62,197 Cash provided by financing activities 14,440,213 22,445,181 Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,159,368 10,316,354 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 14,824,644 4,689,966 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,984,012 $ 15,006,320 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Payments for: Interest expense $ 23,573 $ 26,126 Non-cash financial activities: Issuance of Contingent earnout shares: $ 12,600,000 $ - Warrants issued to representative $ 254,950 $ 524,113

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) GAAP (loss) from operations $ (6,675,620 ) $ (1,337,508 ) $ (12,603,288 ) (13,050,782 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 246,533 211,937 719,856 499,394 Employee and director stock compensation (1) 959,319 388,185 2,049,326 1,447,861 Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2) 28,650 - 97,721 97,721 Inventory adjustment (3) - 316,922 - 483,315 One-time abnormal inventory adjustment (4) 50,000 233,373 50,000 233,373 Accrual for severance - - 703,022 - Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus 150,000 - 450,000 222,500 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (5,391,118 ) $ (187,091 ) $ (8,533,363 ) $ (10,066,619 )

(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents an adjustment after performing a physical inventory account.

(4) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging

