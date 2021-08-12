checkAd

PagerDuty to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on September 2, 2021

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended July 31, 2021, after market close on September 02, 2021. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the video call will be available on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

