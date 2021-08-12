Limbach Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Charlie Bacon, Limbach’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our second quarter reflected steady improvement in activity levels from the first quarter as business and economic conditions improved. We’re pleased with the sequential and year-over-year growth in ODR revenue and the continued strength of ODR margins, both of which have been key objectives. In the GCR segment, substantially all of the work required to meet our current year total revenue guidance is in backlog and promised work from customer commitments not yet contracted. In our ODR segment, much of the work required to meet our current year total revenue guidance is included in backlog, promised work from customer commitments not yet contracted, our maintenance base, and expected related pull through work. We also continue to see an improving pipeline of opportunities as our customers accelerate their capital spending tied to the reopening and expanding economy.”

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated revenue improved to $121.0 million, or 6.8%, compared with the first quarter of 2021 as business conditions strengthened relative to the first quarter of 2021. ODR (1) segment revenue accounted for 27.7% of consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 21.6% in the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated gross margin of 15.4% increased 24 basis points sequentially, and 40 basis points year-over-year as a result of a shift in mix to the ODR segment, which provides for higher gross margins, as well as better overall execution. In the second quarter of 2021, the ODR segment accounted for more than 50% of consolidated gross profit.

Mr. Bacon continued, “Our ODR revenue growth is expected to exceed historical rates. However, that growth, while substantial and expected to be in excess of 25% for the year, will fall slightly short of our original expectation. GCR revenue is tracking ahead of plan due to strong sales in the second quarter of 2021, but given the lower margins in that segment and our expectation for selling, general and administrative expense to continue as planned based on the investments into the ODR segment, we are tightening our Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $23 million to $25 million for 2021 based on the likely mix between GCR and ODR revenue. Based on our current backlog, opportunities in hand, and our work schedules for the second half of 2021, we are tightening our revenue guidance range to $480 million to $510 million. We remain cautiously optimistic about the balance of 2021 despite the emergence of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 becoming more prevalent within the areas we operate. Due to this uncertainty, we are currently not able to forecast any additional impacts from the pandemic during the second half of 2021.”

Mr. Bacon concluded, “We have noted that 2021 would be a year of transition for Limbach and I am pleased to report that this process is underway. As we look forward to the second half of 2021, our projections show the ODR segment contributing as much as 30% of our consolidated revenue for the year, helping us drive gross margin improvement of up to 150 basis points. ODR revenue drives higher margins, and our stated goal has been to continuously drive a greater mix of our total revenue towards this segment.”

(1)As of January 1, 2021, the Company renamed its existing two reportable segments to reflect our two distinct approaches to our customer base and to better align with our owner direct strategy. The previously named Construction Segment is now known as General Contractor Relationships (“GCR”) and the previously named Service Segment is now known as Owner Direct Relationships (“ODR”).

The following are results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Consolidated revenue was $121.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10.5% from the second quarter of 2020 revenue of $135.2 million. GCR segment revenue of $87.6 million was down 17.4%, while ODR segment revenue of $33.5 million increased by $4.2 million, or 14.4%.

Gross margin increased to 15.4% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 15.0% for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by the mix of higher margin ODR segment work. GCR gross profit decreased $3.3 million, or 27.2%, largely due to lower revenue at reduced margins. ODR gross profit increased $1.7 million, or 20.7%, due to an increase in revenue at higher margins. On a dollar basis, total gross profit was $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $3.5 million, to $17.2 million, during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.8 million during the second quarter of 2020. This increase is characterized by lower operating expenses resulting from pandemic-driven operational reductions in the second quarter of 2020 and our investment in ODR expansion in 2021, such as the focus on sales resources in the ODR segment and the opening of our new Nashville office in 2021 in order to attract additional healthcare ODR business. As a percent of revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses were 14.2% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 10.2% for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses were consistent with levels reported during the first quarter of 2021.

Interest expense, net was $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. This significant decrease was due to the Company's refinancing of its 2019 debt facilities in February 2021, replacing them with debt facilities that carry a lower cost of financing, as well as a lower overall level of indebtedness.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million as compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted income per share was $0.07 for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.37 for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2020 net income benefited significantly from unusually low selling, general and administrative expenses, as previously noted, and an unexpected high margin emergency COVID-19 response project and the resulting income contribution.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million as compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 55.6%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the $3.5 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter of 2021, most of which was incurred to fund our ODR expansion, coupled with lower GCR segment gross profit as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the absence of an unexpected high margin emergency COVID-19 response project which benefited the prior year period, as previously noted.

Net cash used in operating activities was $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Cash flows used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 were negatively affected primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable due to the timing of billings and collections, a decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities primarily due to timing of payments, and a decrease in our overbilled position due to the reduction in GCR revenue in 2021 and the timing of contract billings and the recognition of contract revenue, offset by an increase in accounts payable, including retainage, as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Backlog

At June 30, 2021, the Company had current assets of $199.7 million and current liabilities of $137.9 million, representing a current ratio of 1.45x. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's current ratio was 1.33x. Working capital was $61.8 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $12.7 million from December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company had no borrowings against its revolving credit facility, other than for standby letters of credit totaling $3.4 million, and carried a term loan balance of $28.0 million.

Total backlog at June 30, 2021 was $439.5 million as compared to $444.4 million as of December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, GCR and ODR segment backlog accounted for $378.9 and $60.6 million of that consolidated total, respectively.

2021 Guidance

The Company is revising its guidance for 2021 as follows:

Current Previous Revenue $480 million - $510 million $480 million - $520 million Adjusted EBITDA $23 million - $25 million $23 million - $27 million

With respect to projected 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to taxes and other items, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects the variability of this item to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on future GAAP financial results.

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. Our market sectors primarily include the following: healthcare, life sciences, data centers, industrial and light manufacturing, entertainment, education and government. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry in the first quarter and future periods, timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 121,019 $ 135,185 $ 234,363 $ 273,957 Cost of revenue 102,329 114,850 198,444 235,398 Gross profit 18,690 20,335 35,919 38,559 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 17,232 13,752 34,377 30,552 Amortization of intangibles 104 274 208 417 Total operating expenses 17,336 14,026 34,585 30,969 Operating income 1,354 6,309 1,334 7,590 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (452 ) (2,137 ) (1,716 ) (4,295 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of property and equipment 94 (13 ) 8 17 Loss on early debt extinguishment — — (1,961 ) — Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liability — (102 ) 14 59 Total other expenses (358 ) (2,252 ) (3,655 ) (4,219 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 996 4,057 (2,321 ) 3,371 Income tax provision (benefit) 264 1,110 (771 ) 476 Net income (loss) $ 732 $ 2,947 $ (1,550 ) $ 2,895 Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.38 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.37 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.37 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,251,696 7,845,515 9,737,801 7,821,594 Diluted 10,469,028 7,905,368 9,737,801 7,878,246

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,693 $ 42,147 Restricted cash 113 113 Accounts receivable, net 94,615 85,767 Contract assets 70,815 67,098 Income tax receivable 891 — Other current assets 5,599 4,292 Total current assets 199,726 199,417 Property and equipment, net 17,433 19,700 Intangible assets, net 11,473 11,681 Goodwill 6,129 6,129 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,852 18,751 Deferred tax asset 6,393 6,087 Other assets 283 392 Total assets $ 258,289 $ 262,157 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,454 $ 6,536 Current operating lease liabilities 4,122 3,929 Accounts payable, including retainage 66,954 66,763 Contract liabilities 39,179 46,648 Accrued income taxes — 1,671 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,215 24,747 Total current liabilities 137,924 150,294 Long-term debt 24,721 36,513 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,454 15,459 Other long-term liabilities 4,031 6,159 Total liabilities 180,130 208,425 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,251,696 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 7,926,137 at December 31, 2020 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 83,589 57,612 Accumulated deficit (5,431 ) (3,881 ) Total stockholders’ equity 78,159 53,732 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 258,289 $ 262,157

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,550 ) $ 2,895 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,964 3,140 Provision for doubtful accounts 70 27 Stock-based compensation expense 1,313 435 Noncash operating lease expense 2,091 2,025 Amortization of debt issuance costs 220 1,080 Deferred income tax provision (306 ) 798 Gain on sale of property and equipment (8 ) (17 ) Loss on early debt extinguishment 1,961 — Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability (14 ) (59 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,918 ) 3,588 Contract assets (3,717 ) 4,901 Other current assets (1,306 ) (166 ) Accounts payable, including retainage 190 (19,519 ) Prepaid income taxes (891 ) (171 ) Accrued taxes payable (1,671 ) (11 ) Contract liabilities (7,469 ) 16,254 Operating lease liabilities (2,004 ) (2,399 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,450 ) 9,419 Other long-term liabilities (114 ) 237 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24,609 ) 22,457 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 361 64 Advances (to) from joint ventures — (1 ) Purchase of property and equipment (501 ) (660 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (140 ) $ (597 ) LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Wintrust Term Loan $ 30,000 $ — Payments on Wintrust Term Loan (2,000 ) — Proceeds from 2019 Revolving Credit Facility — 7,250 Payments on 2019 Revolving Credit Facility — (7,250 ) Payments on 2019 Refinancing Term Loan (39,000 ) — Prepayment penalty and other costs associated with early debt extinguishment (1,376 ) — Proceeds from the sale of common stock 22,773 — Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 1,989 — Payments on finance leases (1,318 ) (1,285 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (593 ) — Taxes paid related to net-share settlement of equity awards (401 ) (90 ) Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan 221 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,295 (1,375 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,454 ) 20,485 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 42,260 8,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 27,806 $ 28,942 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing transactions: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 156 $ — Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 336 1,050 Right of use assets disposed or adjusted modifying operating lease liabilities 36 586 Right of use assets disposed or adjusted modifying finance lease liabilities — (64 ) Interest paid 1,741 3,250 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,096 $ 734

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Increase/(Decrease) (in thousands, except for percentages) 2021 2020 $ % Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: GCR $ 87,550 $ 105,937 $ (18,387 ) (17.4 )% ODR 33,469 29,248 4,221 14.4 % Total revenue 121,019 135,185 (14,166 ) (10.5 )% Gross profit: GCR 8,885 12,213 (3,328 ) (27.2 )% ODR 9,805 8,122 1,683 20.7 % Total gross profit(1) 18,690 20,335 (1,645 ) (8.1 )% Selling, general and administrative: GCR 9,070 8,024 1,046 13.0 % ODR 7,526 5,588 1,938 34.7 % Corporate 636 140 496 354.3 % Total selling, general and administrative 17,232 13,752 3,480 25.3 % Amortization of intangibles (Corporate) 104 274 (170 ) (62.0 )% Total operating income $ 1,354 $ 6,309 $ (4,955 ) (78.5 )%

(1) Total gross profit as a percentage of consolidated total revenue was 15.4% and 15.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Segment Operating Results (Continued) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, Increase/(Decrease) (in thousands, except for percentages) 2021 2020 $ % Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: GCR $ 172,354 $ 215,423 $ (43,069 ) (20.0 )% ODR 62,009 58,534 3,475 5.9 % Total revenue 234,363 273,957 (39,594 ) (14.5 )% Gross profit: GCR 18,280 23,195 (4,915 ) (21.2 )% ODR 17,639 15,364 2,275 14.8 % Total gross profit(1) 35,919 38,559 (2,640 ) (6.8 )% Selling, general and administrative: GCR 18,184 18,200 (16 ) (0.1 )% ODR 14,880 11,917 2,963 24.9 % Corporate 1,313 435 878 201.8 % Total selling, general and administrative 34,377 30,552 3,825 12.5 % Amortization of intangibles (Corporate) 208 417 (209 ) (50.1 )% Total operating income $ 1,334 $ 7,590 $ (6,256 ) (82.4 )%

(1) Total gross profit as a percentage of consolidated total revenue was 15.3% and 14.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, other non-cash items or expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

We refer to our estimated revenue on uncompleted contracts, including the amount of revenue on contracts for which work has not begun, less the revenue we have recognized under such contracts, as “backlog.” Backlog includes unexercised contract options.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 732 $ 2,947 $ (1,550 ) $ 2,895 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,469 1,636 2,964 3,140 Interest expense, net 452 2,137 1,716 4,295 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 636 140 1,313 435 Loss on early debt extinguishment — — 1,961 — Change in fair value of warrants — 102 (14 ) (59 ) Severance expense — — — 622 Income tax provision (benefit) 264 1,110 (771 ) 476 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,553 $ 8,072 $ 5,619 $ 11,804

