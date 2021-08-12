CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“We saw continued adoption of digital and AI solutions that accelerated top-line performance in the second quarter. Our continuous focus on innovation and customer success has CCC in a terrific position to support the digitization of the P&C insurance economy by delivering the differentiated solutions our customers want to improve their business,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the Property & Casualty insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Ramamurthy continued, “We are excited by the successful completion of our business combination with Dragoneer Growth Opportunity Corp. and our return to the public markets. We have increased flexibility to expand how we invest in the business that will benefit our customers and provide additional growth opportunities for CCC to meet or exceed our long-term growth objectives.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $166.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $150.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of our professional services casualty solution in December 2020, total revenue grew 16% in the second quarter of 2021.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $121.3 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP gross profit of $100.7 million, representing a gross margin of 67%, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $128.0 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted gross profit of $107.3 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 74%, for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating income was $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP operating income of $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income was $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted operating income of $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net loss of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

CCC had $58.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of total debt at June 30, 2021. The Company generated $21.6 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $13.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $14.7 million generated in cash from operating activities and had $7.6 million in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2020.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2nd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Successfully completed our business combination with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp and began trading under the ticker “CCCS” on the New York Stock Exchange on August 2, 2021. CCC received net proceeds from this transaction of more than $600 million.

Announced CCC ONE Estimating-IQ, which will enhance the AI capabilities on the CCC ONE platform for repair facilities, will be released in the third quarter. Incorporation of advanced AI will accelerate estimating for the tens of thousands of collision repairers using the CCC ONE platform.

Announced a partnership with Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, to digitize auto claims for its community of rideshare and delivery drivers. This win reinforces the opportunity we see to expand our solutions to emerging parts of the auto economy ecosystem.

Announced the new corporate name CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. The new name reflects the company’s focus on applying AI, IoT, and advanced analytics to power mission-critical workflows, commerce, and connections across the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy. The CCC Cloud platform connects insurers, collision repairers, automakers, lenders, suppliers, and more to support the industry’s digital transformation.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 12, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Full Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue $172.5 million to $174.5 million $677 million to $682 million Adjusted EBITDA $61 million to $63 million $244 million to $249 million

Year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter of 2021 is forecasted to be 9% - 10%, or 15% - 16% when adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of our casualty solution (specifically, First Party Clinical Services) in December 2020. Year-over-year revenue growth for the full year 2021 is forecasted to be 7% - 8%, or 13% - 14% on an adjusted basis. First Party Clinical Services revenue was $7.8 million and $34.7 million for our fiscal third quarter and year end 2020, respectively.

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, August 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 44-208-0682-558 (international). The conference ID number is 941788. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page (https://ir.cccis.com/home/default.aspx.) and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,506 $ 162,118 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,218 and $4,224 for June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 81,817 74,107 Income taxes receivable 1,244 2,037 Deferred contract costs 12,681 11,917 Other current assets 33,524 31,586 Total current assets 187,772 281,765 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 108,640 101,438 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 41,859 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,262,608 1,311,917 GOODWILL 1,466,884 1,466,884 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 598 746 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 15,986 14,389 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 - OTHER ASSETS 16,684 18,416 TOTAL $ 3,111,259 $ 3,195,555 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 16,826 $ 13,164 Accrued expenses 58,393 52,987 Income taxes payable 4,293 5,129 Current portion of long-term debt 13,846 25,381 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 2,620 2,540 Operating lease liabilities 9,546 - Deferred revenues 28,824 26,514 Interest rate swap derivatives 11,993 - Total current liabilities 146,341 125,715 FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN—Net 1,299,774 1,292,597 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 311,280 322,348 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 35,001 36,331 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 41,338 - OTHER LIABILITIES 11,711 32,770 Total liabilities 1,845,445 1,809,761 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 20 and 21) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interests 14,179 14,179 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par; 1,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock—Series A, $0.001 par; 3,000,000 shares authorized; 1,450,978 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Common stock—Series B, $0.001 par; 500,000 shares authorized; 33,178 and 29,785 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,517,123 1,501,255 Accumulated deficit (265,189 ) (129,370 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (300 ) (271 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,251,635 1,371,615 TOTAL $ 3,111,259 $ 3,195,555 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 166,789 $ 150,716 $ 324,578 $ 309,924 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 38,932 43,408 76,945 91,795 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,580 6,574 13,160 13,149 Total cost of revenues 45,512 49,982 90,105 104,944 GROSS PROFIT 121,277 100,734 234,473 204,980 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 31,253 27,772 61,877 55,315 Selling and marketing 21,551 17,702 40,968 39,181 General and administrative 28,394 21,566 66,233 44,566 Amortization of intangible assets 18,078 18,078 36,155 36,155 Total operating expenses 99,276 85,118 205,233 175,217 OPERATING INCOME 22,001 15,616 29,240 29,763 INTEREST EXPENSE (18,903 ) (18,643 ) (37,669 ) (37,800 ) GAIN (LOSS) ON CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE SWAPS 3,089 620 6,366 (20,527 ) LOSS ON EARLY EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT - - - (8,615 ) OTHER INCOME—Net 4 115 91 255 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 6,191 (2,292 ) (1,972 ) (36,924 ) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (2,375 ) 331 704 9,711 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 3,816 (1,961 ) (1,268 ) (27,213 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. $ 3,816 $ (1,961 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (27,213 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 2.57 $ (1.32 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (18.39 ) Diluted $ 2.48 $ (1.32 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (18.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 1,484,156 1,480,262 1,483,634 1,479,918 Diluted 1,537,767 1,480,262 1,483,634 1,479,918 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 3,816 (1,961 ) (1,268 ) (27,213 ) Other comprehensive loss—Foreign currency translation adjustment (36 ) (1 ) (29 ) (18 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 3,780 (1,962 ) (1,297 ) (27,231 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. $ 3,780 $ (1,962 ) $ (1,297 ) $ (27,231 ) See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,268 ) $ (27,213 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 10,472 8,543 Amortization of intangible assets 49,315 49,304 Deferred income taxes (11,068 ) (16,685 ) Stock-based compensation 15,537 5,601 Amortization of deferred financing fees 2,321 2,146 Amortization of discount on debt 392 327 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (6,366 ) 20,527 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 8,615 Non-cash lease expense 3,667 - Other 34 13 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (7,749 ) (9,834 ) Deferred contract costs (765 ) 128 Other current assets (1,937 ) 2,757 Deferred contract costs—Non-current (1,597 ) (941 ) Other assets 1,699 (10,254 ) Operating lease assets 3,410 - Income taxes (43 ) 7,256 Accounts payable 3,613 (115 ) Accrued expenses 4,031 (17,324 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,900 ) - Deferred revenues 2,303 1,127 Other liabilities (2,281 ) (202 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,820 23,776 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (13,158 ) (12,512 ) Purchase of equity method investment (10,189 ) - Purchase of intangible asset (49 ) (560 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,396 ) (13,072 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interest in subsidiary - 14,179 Principal payments on long-term debt (6,923 ) (381,923 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of fees paid to lender - 369,792 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving lines of credit - 65,000 Repayment of borrowings on revolving lines of credit - (65,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series B common stock 1,007 - Payment of fees associated with early extinguishment of long-term debt - (29 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 503 242 Repurchases of Series B common stock - (101 ) Dividend to stockholders (134,549 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (139,962 ) 2,160 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (74 ) (46 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (103,612 ) 12,818 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 162,118 93,201 End of period $ 58,506 $ 106,019 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Unpaid liability related to software, equipment, and property $ 5,752 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 35,020 $ 35,470 Cash received (paid) for income taxes—Net $ (10,409 ) $ 283

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except profit margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Profit $ 121,277 $ 100,734 $ 234,473 $ 204,980 First Party Clinical Services—Gross Profit - (141 ) - (2,390 ) Amortization of acquired technologies 6,580 6,574 13,160 13,149 Stock-based compensation 176 160 394 239 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 128,033 $ 107,327 $ 248,027 $ 215,978 Gross Profit Margin Percentage 73 % 67 % 72 % 66 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin Percentage 77 % 74 % 76 % 70 %

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Operating Income $ 22,001 $ 15,616 $ 29,240 $ 29,763 Stock-based compensation expense 2,883 2,371 15,537 5,601 Lease abandonment 925 - 1,850 - Lease overlap costs 909 - 1,817 - Net costs related to divestiture 1,494 - 2,266 - Business combination transaction costs 1,953 - 4,955 - Amortization of intangible assets 18,078 18,078 36,155 36,155 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,574 13,160 13,149 First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (6,603 ) - (18,255 ) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 6,462 - 15,865 Adjusted Operating Income $ 54,823 $ 42,498 $ 104,980 $ 82,278

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,816 $ (1,961 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (27,213 ) Interest expense 18,903 18,643 37,669 37,800 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,375 (331 ) (704 ) (9,711 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,078 18,078 36,155 36,155 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,574 13,160 13,149 Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property 5,314 4,243 10,467 8,543 EBITDA 55,066 45,246 95,479 58,723 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of interest rate swaps (3,089 ) (620 ) (6,366 ) 20,527 Stock-based compensation expense 2,883 2,371 15,537 5,601 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 8,615 Business combination transaction costs 1,953 - 4,955 - Lease abandonment 925 - 1,850 - Lease overlap costs 909 - 1,817 - Net costs related to divestiture 1,494 - 2,266 - First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (6,603 ) - (18,255 ) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 6,462 - 15,865 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,141 $ 46,856 $ 115,538 $ 91,076

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 3,816 $ (1,961 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (27,213 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,883 2,371 15,537 5,601 Lease abandonment 925 - 1,850 - Lease overlap costs 909 - 1,817 - Net costs related to divestiture 1,494 - 2,266 - Business combination transaction costs 1,953 - 4,955 - (Gain) loss on change in fair value of interest rate swaps (3,089 ) (620 ) (6,366 ) 20,527 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 8,615 Amortization of intangible assets 18,078 18,078 36,155 36,155 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,574 13,160 13,149 First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (6,603 ) - (18,255 ) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 6,462 - 15,865 Tax effect of adjustments (7,223 ) (6,828 ) (16,774 ) (21,231 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 26,326 $ 17,473 $ 51,332 $ 33,213

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,586 $ 14,675 $ 59,820 $ 23,776 Less: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (8,521 ) (7,068 ) (13,158 ) (12,512 ) Less: Purchase of intangible assets - - (49 ) (560 ) Free Cash Flow $ 13,065 $ 7,607 $ 46,613 $ 10,704

