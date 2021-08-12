Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Q2’21 revenue increased 15% from the prior quarter to $11.85 million; this was an increase of $1.57 million compared to Q1’21 revenue. Q2’21 revenue was relatively flat to Q2’20 Revenue of $11.83 million.

The Company reported net income of $256k for Q2’21, compared to a net loss of $460k for Q1’21 and a net loss of $1.3 million for Q2’20.

Ended Q2’21 with cash and equivalents of $14.2 million.

“For the 1st time in Company history, we were GAAP net income positive for a quarter. This is a testament to the hard work and extra effort by the Everspin team to increase revenue and gross margins, while holding the line on spending,” stated Darin Billerbeck, Everspin’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.85 million, an increase of 15% from the $10.28 million reported last quarter. Q2’21 revenue was relatively flat to Q2’20 revenue of $11.83 million.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 60.7%, compared to 58.2% in the prior quarter and 43.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $6.7 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $900k increase in research & development spend, partially offset by a $500k decline in general and administrative expenses. This is compared to operating expenses of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 included $704k of stock-based compensation, compared to $743k last quarter and $918k in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $256k, or $0.01 per share, based on 19.3 million basic weighted-average common shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $460k, or ($0.02) per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 improved to $1.5 million, compared to a $0.8 million last quarter and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, were $14.2 million, compared to $15.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, Everspin expects total revenue in a range between $11.7 million and $12.7 million, which at the mid-point represents a 21% increase over total revenue of $10.12 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss per share is expected to range between ($0.04) and ($0.07) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million.

This outlook is dependent on Everspin’s current expectations, which may be impacted by, among other things, evolving external conditions, such as the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, local safety guidelines, supply chain constraints or interruptions, and the other risk factors described in Everspin’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring costs if any.

Our management and board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, our management believes that this non-GAAP measure provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors, as well as facilitating comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These include, but are not limited to our future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and Everspin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,219 $ 14,599 Accounts receivable, net 10,383 7,607 Inventory 6,571 5,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221 270 Total current assets 31,394 28,197 Property and equipment, net 1,288 1,946 Right-of-use assets 1,622 2,313 Other assets 313 73 Total assets $ 34,617 $ 32,529 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,869 $ 2,224 Accrued liabilities 1,742 2,232 Deferred revenue 1,815 — Current portion of long-term debt 4,313 4,242 Operating lease liabilities 1,190 1,508 Other liabilities 36 31 Total current liabilities 11,965 10,237 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,645 3,748 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 466 903 Long-term income tax liability 229 229 Total liabilities $ 15,305 $ 15,117 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,435,274 and 19,031,556 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 176,688 174,584 Accumulated deficit (157,378 ) (157,174 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,312 17,412 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,617 $ 32,529

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales $ 10,187 $ 10,927 $ 19,255 $ 20,562 Licensing, royalty, and other revenue 1,661 899 2,873 1,372 Total revenue 11,848 11,826 22,128 21,934 Cost of product sales 4,329 6,521 8,586 11,246 Cost of licensing, royalty, and other revenue 323 114 361 146 Total cost of sales 4,652 6,635 8,947 11,392 Gross profit 7,196 5,191 13,181 10,542 Operating expenses:1 Research and development 3,357 2,774 5,796 5,804 General and administrative 2,338 2,448 5,181 5,248 Sales and marketing 1,045 1,056 2,032 2,159 Total operating expenses 6,740 6,278 13,009 13,211 Gain (loss) from operations 456 (1,087 ) 172 (2,669 ) Interest expense (144 ) (172 ) (296 ) (344 ) Other (expense) income, net (12 ) 15 (27 ) 63 Net income (loss) before income taxes 300 (1,244 ) (151 ) (2,950 ) Income tax expense (44 ) (50 ) (53 ) (76 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 256 $ (1,294 ) $ (204 ) $ (3,026 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 19,313,162 18,747,124 19,203,374 18,585,339 Diluted 19,726,064 18,747,124 19,203,374 18,585,339 1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 265 $ 194 $ 446 $ 356 General and administrative 305 646 790 1,231 Sales and marketing 134 78 211 136 Total stock-based compensation $ 704 $ 918 $ 1,447 $ 1,723

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 256 $ (460 ) $ (1,294 ) Depreciation and amortization 373 383 404 Stock-based compensation expense 704 743 918 Interest expense 144 152 172 Income tax expense 44 9 51 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,521 $ 827 $ 251

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (204 ) $ (3,026 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 756 813 Stock-based compensation 1,447 1,723 Non-cash warrant revaluation 5 7 Non-cash interest expense 168 147 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,776 ) (1,540 ) Inventory (850 ) (505 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49 38 Accounts payable 861 (776 ) Accrued liabilities (126 ) (1,008 ) Deferred revenue 1,815 — Lease liabilities (64 ) (73 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,081 (4,200 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (554 ) (277 ) Net cash used in investing activities (554 ) (277 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (1,200 ) — Payments on finance lease obligation — (5 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan 293 827 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs — 2,084 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (907 ) 2,906 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (380 ) (1,571 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,599 14,487 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,219 $ 12,916 Supplementary cash flow information: Interest paid $ 128 $ 197 Operating cash flows paid for operating leases $ 814 $ 862 Financing cash flows paid for finance leases $ — $ 5 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Increase of right-of-use asset and lease liability due to lease modification $ — $ 545 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 22 Bonus settled in shares of common stock $ 364 $ 315

