checkAd

GreenBox POS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:10  |  11   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Revenue of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 178% as compared to $2.3 million in the same year-ago quarter
  • Processed a company quarterly record of $440 million in transaction volume
  • Deployed our smart contract technology stablecoin, branded as COYNI, in a pilot launch and deposited $5 million in initial seed capital with Signature Bank
    • Engaged Armanino to provide real-time attestation of the token collateral
  • Announced the acquisition of Transact Europe, currently pending regulatory approval. Transact Europe is a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member with key licensing assets and significant processing volume portfolio
  • Announced the planned spin off of our Coin Platform, Coyni, and implementation of a special dividend series to be issued in two parts to GreenBox common stockholders
  • Acquired Northeast Merchant Services, a provider of comprehensive merchant credit card processing services bringing over 700 potential new retail merchant accounts and a highly coveted BIN
  • Closed the accretive acquisition of ChargeSavvy LLC, a financial technology company specializing in retail payment processing and POS systems with an attractive book of processing volume
  • Selected by Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS) to provide customized payment solutions software to consumers and businesses throughout American Samoa for financial transactions
  • Announced a partnership with isMedia Co. Ltd to jointly develop a blockchain-based NFT (non-fungible token) platform
  • GBOX added to Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

Management Commentary

“GreenBox continued to make excellent progress towards execution of its long-term growth strategy during the second quarter 2021. With the deployment of Coyni, a smart contract stablecoin technology, we launched a significant upgrade to our payment solutions capabilities for the second consecutive quarter,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Our Generation 3 technology, launched in Q1 2021, continued to reap rewards as we processed a company record $440 million during the second quarter.

We continued to grow our core blockchain processing business organically while also making strategic acquisitions such as the purchase of Northeast Merchant Services, ChargeSavvy, and most recently, the pending purchase of Transact Europe. These acquisitions are part of our strategy to acquire crucial licensing assets and expand our footprint globally while simultaneously opening avenues for us to drive adoption of our Coin platform. Acquisitions will continue to play a vital role in our strategy to quickly become a large player in the financial payments space.

Looking ahead, we look to rapidly drive adoption of Coyni to generate value for our announced spinoff of that business. By continuing to expand our core blockchain business using our extensive ISO and agent network and through selective acquisitions, we believe we are well positioned to do so. In announcing a special dividend series based on the planned spin-off of our stablecoin platform asset, we demonstrate our commitment to rewarding our long-term shareholders. We are encouraged with our progress as we continue to strive towards disrupting the digital payments space globally and look forward to continuing to execute our long-term vision,” concluded Nisan.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, an increase of 178% compared to revenues of $2.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, revenues increased by 36% when compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased processing volume.
  • Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, or 79.5% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $0.9 million, or 38.4% of total revenue, in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, gross profit increased 59% from $3.2 million, or 66.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increase processing volume efficiency from Generation 3 technology
  • Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.1 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same quarter a year ago, and $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year over year increase was due primarily to an increase in stock compensation for services and employees as well as increases in research and development and payroll.
  • The Company’s net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was ($13.3) million or ($0.38) per basic and diluted share. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in processing volume and revenue and decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to the public offering and Nasdaq uplisting.
  • Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter 2021 was $2.0 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss GreenBox’s second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
US Dial In: 1-800-945-8198
International Dial In: 1-212-231-2900
Conference ID: 21996558
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146243

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through November 12, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 21996558 A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the GreenBox POS website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

GreenBox POS
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(unaudited)

    June 30,      December 31,  
    2021     2020  
                 
ASSETS                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 29,796,748     $ -  
Restricted cash     -       1,832,735  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $0 and $0, respectively     75,444       10,000  
Accounts receivable from fines and penalties from merchants, net of allowance for bad debt of $6,665,031 and $6,665,031, respectively     2,789,230       2,789,230  
Cash due from gateways, net     15,759,069       7,303,949  
Prepaid and other current assets     2,028,552       70,130  
Total current assets     50,449,043       12,006,044  
                 
Non-current Assets:                
Property and equipment, net     113,836       57,264  
Other assets     180,636       81,636  
Goodwill     2,305,394       -  
Intangible Assets, net     257,748       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     832,636       117,795  
Total non-current assets     3,690,250       256,695  
                 
Total assets   $ 54,139,293     $ 12,262,739  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 520,478     $ 210,094  
Other current liabilities     135,991       68,138  
Payment processing liabilities, net     4,295,519       10,199,956  
Note payable, payroll protection plan loan     272,713       272,713  
Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $0 and $2,993,408, respectively     -       856,592  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     431,487       120,110  
                 
Total current liabilities     5,656,188       11,727,603  
Long term liabilities     149,900       149,900  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     401,744       -  
                 
Total liabilities     6,207,832       11,877,503  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and
outstanding of 42,236,219 and 30,710,646, respectively 		    42,327       30,711  
Additional paid-in capital     73,916,018       12,079,074  
Accumulated deficit     (25,093,541 )     (11,724,549 )
Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 90,000 and 0 shares, respectively     (933,343 )     -  
Total stockholders' equity     47,931,461       385,236  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity   $ 54,139,293     $ 12,262,739  


GreenBox POS
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                                 
Revenue   $ 6,379,179     $ 2,292,859     $ 11,128,620     $ 2,480,064  
Cost of revenue     1,323,480       1,411,683       2,917,251       1,658,988  
                                 
Gross profit     5,055,699       881,176       8,211,369       821,076  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Advertising and marketing     22,605       15,384       47,330       27,269  
Research and development     808,210       267,686       1,461,591       554,234  
General and administrative     298,030       101,523       864,225       234,292  
Payroll and payroll taxes     1,061,929       428,758       1,621,130       842,958  
Professional fees     867,472       293,622       1,325,224       507,593  
Stock compensation for employees     1,291,887       12,130       2,089,500       12,130  
Stock compensation for services     726,933       -       10,180,758       -  
Depreciation and amortization     14,244       5,716       20,253       11,092  
Total operating expenses     5,091,310       1,124,819       17,610,011       2,189,568  
                                 
Income (Loss) from operations     (35,611 )     (243,643 )     (9,398,642 )     (1,368,492 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     -       (30,659 )     (594,258 )     (319,249 )
Interest expense - debt discount     -       (8,342 )     (2,993,408 )     (38,418 )
Derivative expense     -       (4,373 )     -       (4,373 )
Changes in fair value of derivative liability     -       2,619,250       -       (1,203,135 )
Gain from extinguishment of convertible debt     -       2,612,246       -       2,630,795  
Merchant liability settlement     -       -       (364,124 )     -  
Other income or expense     (3,949 )     (2,177 )     (18,560 )     3,334  
Total other expense, net     (3,949 )     5,185,945       (3,970,350 )     1,068,954  
                                 
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes     (39,560 )     4,942,302       (13,368,992 )     (299,538 )
                                 
Income tax provision     -       -       -       -  
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (39,560 )   $ 4,942,302     $ (13,368,992 )   $ (299,538 )
                                 
                                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.17     $ (0.43 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     31,078,605       28,983,034       31,208,102       29,492,180  


GreenBox POS
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
                 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (13,368,992 )   $ (299,538 )
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation expense     13,338       11,092  
Amortization expense     6,915       -  
Noncash lease expense     (1,720 )     (839 )
Stock compensation expense     2,089,500       12,130  
Common stocks issued for professional fees     10,180,758       -  
Stock compensation issued for interest     594,258       -  
Interest expense - debt discount     2,993,408       38,418  
Derivative expense     -       4,373  
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt     -       (2,630,795 )
Changes in fair value of derivative liability     -       1,203,135  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Other receivable, net     (65,444 )     47,714  
Prepaid and other current assets     (1,958,422 )     (33,341 )
Cash due from gateways, net     (8,455,120 )     3,502,426  
Other assets     (99,000 )     -  
Accounts payable     239,131       (33,597 )
Other current liabilities     67,853       14,354  
Accrued interest     -       (290,021 )
Payment processing liabilities, net     (5,904,437 )     (1,077,551 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (13,667,974 )     467,960  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (68,411 )     (10,244 )
Cash provided for acquisition     (2,500,000 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,568,411 )     (10,244 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Treasury stock repurchase     (933,343 )     -  
Proceeds from stock option exercises     2,250       -  
Repayments on convertible debt     -       (445,000 )
Borrowings from notes payable     -       744,480  
Principal payments on notes payable     -       (823,074 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrant     3,520,000       -  
Repurchase of common stock from stockholder     (4,194,000 )     -  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     45,805,491       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     44,200,398       (523,594 )
                 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     27,964,013       (65,878 )
                 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period     1,832,735       763,110  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period   $ 29,796,748     $ 697,232  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ -     $ 525,270  
Income taxes   $ 800     $ 800  
                 
                 
Non-cash financing activities:                
Convertible debt conversion to common stock   $ 3,850,000     $ 137,500  
Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock   $ -     $ 78,050  
Short-term notes payable converted to common stock   $ -     $ -  


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2021      
       
Net loss     $ (39,560 )
       
Adjustments to net loss:      
       
Non-cash adjustments - income (loss):      
Stock compensation expense for employees 1,291,887    
Stock compensation expense for services 726,993    
Total non-cash adjustments 2,018,820    
       
EBIDTA Adjustment:      
Depreciation 14,244    
Total EBIDTA adjustments 14,244    
       
Total adjustments to net loss:     $ 2,033,064  
       
Adjusted net income     $ 1,993,504  

* Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenBox POS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board