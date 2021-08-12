Karat Packaging Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales of $94.5 million, up 11.6 percent from same period last year.

Net sales, excluding personal protective equipment (PPE) sales, rose 69 percent over prior year period.

Gross profit of $28.1 million, compared with $28.9 million a year ago and $21.6 million in the preceding first quarter.

Gross margin of 29.7 percent versus 34.1 percent in the same period last year, and 28.6 percent in the 2021 first quarter.

Acquired a warehouse building and added a distribution facility in South Carolina.



Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

Net sales expected to increase to $100 million to $102 million.



Alan Yu, chief executive officer, said, “Results for the 2021 second quarter continued to reflect strong demand, as well as our nimbleness as a supplier of customized solutions and our ability to provide new products to a diverse and expanding customer base. Sales exceeded expectations and increased at a double-digit pace, paced by our national, online and distributors channels. Excluding PPE products that we primarily sold in last year’s second quarter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, top-line growth was nearly 70 percent.

“The strong increase in sales was partially offset by freight, material and shipping costs that continued to rise throughout the globe during the second quarter. We quickly and proactively were able to increase prices to pass on these higher costs and protect our margins; as a result, our gross margin improved 110 basis points sequentially.

“Market trends remain favorable and are continuing, as more restaurants and foodservice outlets open. As a result, we’re currently targeting net sales to be in the range of $100 million to $102 million for the third quarter. In addition, expected growth in our high-margin online channel and our efforts to pass on higher freight and shipping costs gives us confidence in our ability to improve gross margin, compared to the first and second quarters of 2021.” Mr. Yu added.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased 11.6 percent to $94.5 million, from $84.7 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily was driven by greater product penetration with existing customers, as well as new customers added in the quarter.

Net sales excluding PPE products, which carry higher margins, increased 69.4 percent to $93.9 million, from $55.4 million in the same period last year. Sales through Karat’s national, distributors and online channels increased significantly.

Gross profit for the 2021 second quarter decreased slightly to $28.1 million, from $28.9 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting the increase in freight and material costs, as well as the decline in high-margin PPE products, partially offset by higher sales.

Gross margin was 29.7 percent in the 2021 second quarter, compared with 34.1 percent in the same period last year. Gross margin in the 2021 first quarter was 28.6 percent.

Operating expenses for the 2021 second quarter totaled $21.2 million, a 47.4 percent increase from $14.4 million in last year’s second quarter, when Karat was still a privately owned company. The increase was primarily due to higher shipping costs, payroll expenses associated with workforce expansion, an increase in facility costs and higher professional fees. Operating expenses for the 2021 first quarter were $17.9 million.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million, or 7.3 percent of net sales, compared with $14.5 million, or 17.1 percent of net sales, in the same period last year. Operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales.

Other income totaled $4.0 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with other expense of approximately $737,000 in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflects a gain of $5 million in the 2021 second quarter resulting from forgiveness of the company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan that was received in 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Other income in the 2021 first quarter was approximately $465,000.

Net income was $9.3 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $9.9 million in the same period last year. Net income margin was 9.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with 11.7 percent a year ago. Net income was $3.1 million, and net income margin was 4.0 percent in the 2021 first quarter.

Net income attributable to Karat Packaging for the 2021 second quarter was $9.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $10.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share a year ago, and $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the 2021 first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.1 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $16.5 million in the same period last year, and $6.8 million in the 2021 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.7 percent of net sales, compared with 19.4 percent in the 2020 second quarter, and 9.0 percent in the 2021 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results are provided in the tables following this press release.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $2.2 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $7.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflects working capital activity.

Six-Month 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the first six months of 2021 increased 14.4 percent to $170.2 million, from $148.8 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit rose 6.3 percent to $49.7 million in the first half of 2021, from $46.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 29.2 percent in the first six months of 2021, compared with 31.4 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses were $39.1 million in the 2021 year-to-date period, an increase of 38.6 percent, compared with $28.2 million in the same period last year.

Operating income was $10.6 million in the first six months of 2021, or 6.3 percent of net sales, compared with $18.6 million, or 12.5 percent of net sales, in the same period last year.

Other income totaled $4.5 million in the first half of 2021, compared with other expense of $4.1 million in the same period last year. Other income in the 2021 year-to-date period primarily reflects the $5 million gain on PPP loan debt forgiveness recorded in the second quarter. Other expense in the first six months of 2020 primarily reflects a loss of $2.3 million on interest rate swap positions.

Net income advanced to $12.4 million for the first six months of 2021, from $10.5 million in the same period last year. Net income margin rose to 7.3 percent in the first six months of 2021, from 7.1 percent in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Karat Packaging was $11.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared with $12.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $16.9 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $22.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.9 percent in the 2021 year-to-date period, compared with 15.1 percent in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.3 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $8.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflects working capital activity.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 94,526,000 $ 84,737,000 $ 170,199,000 $ 148,820,000 Cost of goods sold 66,428,000 55,830,000 120,475,000 102,022,000 Gross profit 28,098,000 28,907,000 49,724,000 46,798,000 Operating expenses: Selling expense 7,771,000 5,428,000 14,171,000 10,129,000 General and administrative expense (including $0.7 million and $0.5 million associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $1.3 million and $0.6 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) 13,457,000 8,969,000 24,912,000 18,071,000 Total operating expenses 21,228,000 14,397,000 39,083,000 28,200,000 Operating income 6,870,000 14,510,000 10,641,000 18,598,000 Other income (expense) Rental income (including $0.2 million and $0 associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $0.5 million and $0 for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) 246,000 - 492,000 - Other income 16,000 28,000 122,000 54,000 Loss on foreign currency transactions (119,000 ) (68,000 ) (284,000 ) (109,000 ) Gain on sale of asset - 8,000 - 8,000 Interest income (expense) (including $1.6 million interest income and $0.2 million interest expense associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $0.8 million and $2.6 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) (1,128,000 ) (705,000 ) (850,000 ) (4,011,000 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt 5,000,000 - 5,000,000 - Total other income (expense) 4,015,000 (737,000 ) 4,480,000 (4,058,000 ) Income before provision for income tax 10,885,000 13,773,000 15,121,000 14,540,000 Provision for income tax 1,547,000 3,832,000 2,733,000 4,032,000 Net income 9,338,000 9,941,000 12,388,000 10,508,000 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (245,000 ) (131,000 ) 1,025,000 (2,015,000 ) Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc. $ 9,583,000 $ 10,072,000 $ 11,363,000 $ 12,523,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.66 $ 0.67 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 18,908,648 15,180,879 17,048,160 15,185,440 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 19,025,871 15,451,879 17,165,383 15,456,440









KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ 7,682,000 $ 448,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million and $0.3 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 32,598,000 23,838,000 Inventories 62,248,000 48,961,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $0.1 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 3,431,000 6,530,000 Total current assets 105,959000 79,777,000 Property and equipment, net (including $47.2 million and $47.8 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 92,936,000 95,533,000 Deposits 4,151,000 2,456,000 Goodwill 3,510,000 3,113,000 Intangible assets, net 393,000 - Deferred tax asset 64,000 64,000 Other assets (including $0 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 70,000 161,000 Total assets $ 207,083,000 $ 181,104,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable (including $0 and $0.6 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 24,354,000 $ 20,069,000 Accrued expenses (including $0.3 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 6,584,000 4,959,000 Related party payable 3,608,000 5,038,000 Credit cards payable 125,000 794,000 Line of credit 3,239,000 - Income taxes payable - 41,000 Customer deposits (including $0.1 and $0 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 1,209,000 551,000 Capital leases, current portion 307,000 321,000 Long-term debt, current portion (including $0.7 million and $0.7 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 711,000 11,364,000 Total current liabilities 40,137,000 43,137,000 Deferred tax liability 6,181,000 6,181,000 Line of credit - 33,169,000 Long-term debt, net of current portion (including $36.3 million and $36.7 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and debt discount of $0.1 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 36,343,000 53,410,000 Capital leases, net of current portion 129,000 290,000 Other liabilities (including $3.0 million and $3.9 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 4,205,000 5,049,000 Total liabilities 86,995,000 141,236,000 Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 19,732,500 shares and 19,709,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021; 15,190,000 and 15,167,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020 20,000 15,000 Additional paid in capital 81,808,000 13,981,000 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 23,000 and 23,000 shares on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (248,000 ) (248,000 ) Retained earnings 30,019,000 18,656,000 Total Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity 111,599,000 32,404,000 Noncontrolling interest 8,489,000 7,464,000 Total stockholders’ equity 120,088,000 39,868,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 207,083,000 $ 181,104,000









KARAT PACKAGING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 12,388,000 $ 10,508,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,943,000 3,869,000 Provision for bad debt - 98,000 Gain on sales of asset - (8,000 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap (946,000 ) 2,298,000 Amortization of loan fees 6,000 6,000 Stock-based compensation 240,000 - (Increase) decrease in operating assets Accounts receivable (8,760,000 ) (636,000 ) Inventories (13,134,000 ) (8,317,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,099,000 (598,000 ) Due from affiliated companies - (741,000 ) Deposits (144,000 ) 1,762,000 Other assets 91,000 (85,000 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Accounts payable 4,285,000 (2,783,000 ) Accrued expenses 1,625,000 4,752,000 Related party payable (1,430,000 ) (1,174,000 ) Credit cards payable (669,000 ) (493,000 ) Income taxes payable (41,000 ) - Customer deposits 658,000 (16,000 ) Other liabilities 102,000 301,000 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,313,000 $ 8,743,000 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (957,000 ) (27,389,000 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment - 12,000 Deposits paid for property and equipment (2,989,000 ) (3,593,000 ) Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc. (893,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,839,000 ) $ (30,970,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from line of credit (29,930,000 ) 3,820,000 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance cost - 24,540,000 Payments on long-term debt (27,726,000 ) (3,495,000 ) Issuance of common stock in connection with our initial public offering, net of issuance costs 67,592,000 - Dividends paid to shareholders - (607,000 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (176,000 ) (158,000 ) Treasury stock acquired - (107,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 9,760,000 $ 23,993,000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,234,000 1,766,000 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year $ 448,000 $ 802,000 End of year $ 7,682,000 $ 2,568,000





KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: (in thousands) (in thousands) Net sales $ 94,526 $ 84,737 $ 75,673 $ 170,199 $ 148,820 Net income: $ 9,338 $ 9,941 $ 3,050 $ 12,388 $ 10,508 Add (deduct): Interest expense 1,128 705 (278 ) 850 4,011 Income tax expense 1,547 3,832 1,186 2,733 4,032 Depreciation and amortization 2,479 1,977 2,464 4,943 3,869 IPO related expenses 601 — 396 997 — Gain on forgiveness of debt (5,000 ) — — (5,000 ) — Gain on sale of asset — 8 — — 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,093 $ 16,463 $ 6,818 $ 16,911 $ 22,428 Net income margin 9.9 % 11.7 % 4.0 % 7.3 % 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.7 % 19.4 % 9.0 % 9.9 % 15.1 %







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands) Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net Sales $ 94,526 $ — $ — $ 94,526 Net income (loss): $ 9,583 $ (284 ) $ 39 $ 9,338 Add (deduct): Interest expense 287 841 — 1,128 Income tax expense 1,547 — — 1,547 Depreciation and amortization 2,175 304 — 2,479 Gain on forgiveness of debt (5,000 ) — — (5,000 ) IPO related expenses 601 — — 601 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,193 $ 861 $ 39 $ 10,093





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in thousands) Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net Sales $ 170,199 $ — $ — $ 170,199 Net income (loss): $ 11,363 $ 1,185 $ (160 ) $ 12,388 Add (deduct): Interest expense 840 10 — 850 Income tax expense 2,733 — — 2,733 Depreciation and amortization 4,336 607 — 4,943 Gain on forgiveness of debt (5,000 ) — — (5,000 ) IPO related expenses 997 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,269 $ 1,802 $ (160 ) $ 16,911

We define net income margin as net income by net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Karat Packaging uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to measure its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance and are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows from operating activities or other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.





KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES BY CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 National $ 22,310,000 $ 16,168,000 $ 40,599,000 $ 31,666,000 Distributors 50,967,000 44,526,000 90,977,000 78,460,000 Online 13,703,000 11,258,000 25,146,000 17,544,000 Retail 7,546,000 12,785,000 13,477,000 21,150,000 Net Sales $ 94,526,000 $ 84,737,000 $ 170,199,000 $ 148,820,000





KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES EXCLUDING PPE BY CATEGORY

(Unaudited)