XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Will Host Q2 2021 Quarterly Webinar on August 17, 2021

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) today announced that it plans to host the Trust’s Quarterly Webinar on August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am (Eastern Time). The Trust will discuss the three-month period ending June 30, 2021. Robert Chenoweth, Vice President of Internal Sales at XA Investments (“XAI”) will moderate the Q&A style webinar with Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director at XAI, and Gretchen Lam, Senior Portfolio Manager at Octagon Credit Investors.

All interested parties are welcome to attend.

TO JOIN VIA WEB: Please go to the Knowledge Bank section of xainvestments.com or click here to find the online registration link.

TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE: After joining via web, if you prefer to use your phone for audio, you must select "Use Telephone" and call in using the numbers below.

United States: +1 (562) 247-8422
Access Code: 812-910-890
Audio PIN: Shown after joining the webinar

REPLAY: A replay of the webinar will be available in the Knowledge Bank section of xainvestments.com or through the same registration link previously used.

The investment objective of the Trust is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of opportunities primarily within the private credit markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.

The Trust’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLT,” and the Trust’s 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLTPRA.”

About XA Investments
 XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

