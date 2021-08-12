PAVmed Provides Business Update and Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I am pleased to report on the solid momentum we have experienced during the second quarter of 2021 and in subsequent weeks,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In late 2020, we decided to embark on a bigger and bolder strategic plan for PAVmed and its subsidiaries to fully realize their long-term potential for success. We decided to accelerate our plans to grow the company on multiple fronts including expanding and expediting our EsoGuard commercialization plans, laying the groundwork to take Lucid public, more aggressively seeking out attractive partnerships, licensing, and M&A opportunities, bringing fresh perspectives, experiences, skill sets and diversity to our two Boards, critically evaluate and assess ways to future-proof our relationship with a couple of mission-critical partners, and to do all this while strengthening our balance sheet and growing shareholder value. Nine months later, I am very pleased this strategic plan is bearing fruit and enhancing shareholder value.”

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today provided a business update for the Company and its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”), and discussed preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Business Update Highlights

Lucid began testing patients referred by primary care physicians (“PCPs”) at three Lucid Test Centers in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Patients with chronic heartburn, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (“GERD”), who are referred to the centers are now undergoing an esophageal precancer procedure, performed by Lucid-employed clinical personnel, using Lucid’s EsoCheck Cell Collection Device (“EsoCheck”) to collect surface esophageal cells for its EsoGuard Esophageal Test (“EsoGuard”).

EsoGuard testing accelerated as the company continued to see good results from its initial engagements with gastroenterologists. Lucid performed 202 EsoGuard tests in the second quarter representing a 110% increase sequentially compared to an upward revised 96 tests performed in the first quarter.

Lucid entered into a definitive agreement with UpScriptHealth (“UpScript”), a leading, nationwide, direct-to-consumer telemedicine company for UpScript to support Lucid’s upcoming EsoGuard Telemedicine Program by providing a Lucid-branded web-based telemedicine platform for patients with GERD to request video evaluation by a physician and, if clinically indicated, referred to a Lucid Test Center for EsoGuard testing.

Lucid received CE Mark certification for EsoCheck, and completed CE Mark self-certification for EsoGuard, indicating both may be marketed in CE Mark European countries.

Lucid continued the process of transferring EsoCheck manufacturing to Coastline International Inc., a high-volume manufacturer based in San Diego, CA with production facilities in Mexico, by the end of 2021, which will increase EsoCheck manufacturing capacity up to one million devices per year.

Lucid held a successful advisory board meeting with medical directors of major insurers which provided positive feedback and indicated good alignment with its strategic approach, including expectations for the portfolio of clinical utility and healthcare economic data which would be needed to secure payment and coverage

Lucid began enrolling patients at European sites for its international multi-center clinical studies, to support a PMA application for FDA IVD registration of EsoGuard on samples collected using EsoCheck.

PAVmed launch of a new subsidiary, digital health company, Veris Health, which acquired Oncodisc Inc., a digital health company with groundbreaking tools to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Oncodisc’s core technologies include the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication, combined with an oncologist-designed remote digital healthcare platform. Veris has launched both device and software design efforts and is engaging third party device and software partners. Veris has also initiated discussions for a potential collaboration with a large global software company.

PAVmed’s new CarpX national sales manager began work in June and has begun the reboot of CarpX initial commercialization efforts. Multiple cadaver training sessions have been scheduled or completed and CarpX cases have been scheduled.

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, commercial operations expenses were approximately $2.0 million, general and administrative expenses were $6.7 million, and research and development expenses were $4.3 million. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $11.5 million, or $(0.14) per common share. As shown below and for the purpose of illustrating the effect of derivative accounting and other non-cash income and expenses on the Company’s financial results, the Company reported a non-GAAP adjusted loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, of approximately $6.4 million or $(0.08) per common share.

PAVmed had cash and cash equivalents of $43.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $17.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

The unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, will be filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q in the coming days and will be available at www.pavmed.com or www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our unaudited financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management provides certain non-GAAP financial measures of the Company’s financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures include net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and non-GAAP adjusted loss, which further adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, loss on the issuance or modification of convertible securities, the periodic change in fair value of convertible securities, and loss on debt extinguishment. The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted loss are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to information used by us in our financial performance analysis and operational decision-making. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, shareholders, and other readers of our unaudited financial statements in making comparisons to our historical financial results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, a substitute for, considered superior to, considered separately from or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance readers’ overall understanding of our current financial results and to provide further information for comparative purposes. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook. Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP adjusted loss and its presentation is intended to help the reader understand the effect of the loss on the issuance or modification of convertible securities, the periodic change in fair value of convertible securities, the loss on debt extinguishment and the corresponding accounting for non-cash charges on financial performance. In addition, management believes non-GAAP financial measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.

A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of all non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 is as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (ooo's except per-share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.46 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (11,545 ) (5,649 ) (21,051 ) (20,194 ) Preferred Stock dividends and deemed dividends 74 71 149 141 Net income (loss) as reported (11,471 ) (5,578 ) (20,902 ) (20,053 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense1 16 6 22 9 Interest expense, net3 - - - 52 EBITDA (11,455 ) (5,572 ) (20,880 ) (19,992 ) Other non-cash or financing related expenses: Stock-based compensation expense2 5,203 528 6,639 872 Debt extinguishment/debt forgiveness3 (300 ) 2,750 3,415 3,937 Acquisition related 133 - 133 - Change in FV convertible debt3 - (2,120 ) (1,682 ) 5,888 Offering costs convertible debt3 - 200 - 610 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) (6,419 ) (4,214 ) (12,375 ) (8,685 ) Basic and Diluted shares outstanding 82,235 44,781 78,118 44,140 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income per share ($0.08 ) ($0.09 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.20 )

1 Included in general and administrative expenses in the financial statements 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $4,599 of stock based compensation expense reported as general and administrative expense, $298 as commercial operations expense, and $306 reported as research and development expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes $343 of stock based compensation expense reported as general and administrative expense, $64 as commercial operations expense, and $122 reported as research and development expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $5,618 of stock based compensation expense reported as general and administrative expense, $500 as commercial operations expense, and $521 reported as research and development expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $586 of stock based compensation expense reported as general and administrative expenses, $98 as sales and marketing expenses, and $188 reported as research and development expense. 3 Included in other income and expenses

