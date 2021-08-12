checkAd

Tattooed Chef Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Branded Sales Increased 62% to $33.1 Million, or 65% of Total Revenue

Updates 2021 Outlook

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

“The growth we have experienced in the first half of 2021 is a testament to the strength of the Tattooed Chef brand and the ability of our team to execute,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “We are firing on all cylinders, winning distribution in leading national retailers like Kroger, Publix, and Albertsons, and our velocities are outperforming the competition. By the end of the third quarter, we expect our branded Tattooed Chef products will be in over 12,000 retail stores, exceeding our previous goal of 10,000 stores. Furthermore, with the acquisition of Foods of New Mexico in May, we have ample production capacity to achieve over $500 million in revenue, and a strong innovation pipeline to stay ahead of the curve. I have never been more excited about the future of Tattooed Chef.”

Sarah Galletti, Chief Creative Officer and “The Tattooed Chef”, added, “We are still in the early innings of growth as we prepare to expand Tattooed Chef beyond the frozen aisle and into refrigerated and ambient products later this year or early next year. With our new manufacturing capabilities for Mexican food products, meat alternatives and alternative tortillas, I am confident our innovation ideas will really resonate with consumers and I am excited about all the future opportunities for growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

  • Revenue was $50.7 million, a 45.9% increase compared to $34.8 million in the prior year period; Tattooed Chef branded product revenue was $33.1 million, an increase of 62.3% compared to $20.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $8.0 million, or 15.7% gross margin, compared to $3.7 million, or 10.8% gross margin, in the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $53.2 million compared to net income of $1.3 million in the prior year period. This loss includes a one-time, non-cash expense of $46.0 million resulting from a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset due to additional investments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of positive $2.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures.” Please see “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue increased by $16.0 million, or 45.9%, to $50.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $34.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The revenue increase was primarily driven by a $12.7 million increase in “Tattooed Chef” branded products, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in private label products and legacy products for select private label retailers. The recent acquisition of Foods of New Mexico, which closed on May 14, 2021, contributed $4.3 million in revenue in the second quarter. The increase in Tattooed Chef branded products resulted from expansion in the number of U.S. distribution points, as well as increased volume at existing retail customers with our current portfolio of products and new product introductions.

Gross profit was $8.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Gross margin in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 15.7% compared to 10.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to increased Tattooed Chef sales volume, improved production capacity, and the ability to take advantage of economies of scale.

Operating expenses increased $13.8 million to $15.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to promotional expenses of $3.2 million, marketing expenses of $2.9 million, and professional services including legal and accounting of $2.6 million. The Company expects operating expenses to decrease as a percentage of revenue over time as many relatively fixed operating expenses will be spread over increased revenue. The Company is also heavily investing in the Tattooed Chef brand in order to increase distribution, raise brand awareness, and drive sales in the new stores that are launching the products. The costs that the Company is investing today should produce realized benefits in the future.

Net loss was $53.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.3 million in the prior year period. There was a one-time, non-cash expense of $46.0 million included in the second quarter of 2021 resulting from a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset due to the Company’s additional investments.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of positive $2.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to public accounting costs that were not present in the second quarter of 2020 and the operating expenses that were previously mentioned.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $140.2 million.

Outlook

For full year 2021, the Company now expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $235 million to $242 million, an increase of 58% to 63% compared to 2020. This guidance implies 49% year-over-year growth on the base business to $222 million, and a $13 million to $20 million contribution from one of the two facilities included in the Foods of New Mexico acquisition. The Company does not expect the second facility, Karsten, to have a material impact on 2021 revenue because of the timing of equipment being installed during the fourth quarter.
  • Gross margin in the range of 16% to 22%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $14 million to $17 million. The Company is committed to an aggressive plan of growing its brand through extensive marketing and promotional spending that has already produced significant revenue growth in both grocery and mass retail. To augment the revenue growth, the Company has invested in its staff and infrastructure, equipment, brand visibility, and customer acquisition costs to meet the marketplace demands and the Company’s current and future goals. The Company also continues to be impacted by increases in logistic costs, storage fees, legal and accounting fees, and marketplace shortages in packaging products.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million

The Company is in a high growth phase and does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to starting of a new facility, inflation within the economy, and COVID-19 related uncertainties that are unknowable at this time and affect the reliability of estimates for certain items. These items are difficult to estimate and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-300-8521 from the U.S. and 412-317-6026 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10159081. The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com and archived for 30 days.

About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “trend,” “accelerate,” “continues,” “opportunities,” “next,” “increase,” “runway,” “guidance,” “prepare,” “later,” “achieve,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Tattooed Chef's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: uncertainty surrounding the ultimate success of Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce platform; the need to prove Tattooed Chef’s ability to build brand awareness and continue to launch innovative products; continued acceptance of Tattooed Chef branded products by new retail customers; Tattooed Chef’s ability to increase in-store count and points of distribution; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tattooed Chef; competition and the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements; costs related to our recent business combination; anticipated but unpredictable increased costs associated with our transition to a public company; uncertainty of freight costs; raw material increases and other inflationary considerations; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with our recent business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other factors identified in past and future filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak. Tattooed Chef undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company seeks to achieve profitable, long term growth by monitoring and analyzing key operating metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s management uses this non-GAAP financial metric and related computations to evaluate and manage the business and to plan and make near and long-term operating and strategic decisions. The management team believes this non-GAAP financial metric is useful to investors to provide supplemental information in addition to the GAAP financial results. Management reviews the use of its primary key operating metrics from time-to-time. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measure and as calculated, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. The Company’s management team believes it is useful to provide investors with the same financial information that it uses internally to make comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in underlying operating results, and evaluate its business.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
rachel@ulshir.com

MEDIA
Catherine McNally
tattooedchef@praytellagency.com


TATTOOED CHEF, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share information)

  Six Months Ended     Three Months Ended
  June 30,     June 30,
  2021     2020       2021       2020   
REVENUE $ 103,398     $ 67,934     $ 50,716     $ 34,764  
                   
COST OF GOODS SOLD   89,534       54,946       42,750       31,019  
                   
GROSS PROFIT   13,864       12,988       7,966       3,745  
                   
OPERATING EXPENSES   28,816       4,458       15,900       2,068  
                   
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   (14,952 )     8,530       (7,934 )     1,677  
                   
Interest expense   (114 )     (381 )     (94 )     (157 )
Other (expense) income   (1,772 )     288       817       288  
                   
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   (16,838 )     8,437      

(7,211

) 		   

1,808 		 
                   
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   (44,510 )     (1,283 )     (45,985 )     (553 )
                   
NET (LOSS) INCOME   (61,348 )     7,154       (53,196 )     1,255  
                   
LESS: INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS   -       1,361       -       339  
                   
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TATTOOED CHEF, INC. $ (61,348 )   $ 5,793     $ (53,196 )   $ 916  
                   
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE                  
Basic $ (0.76 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.65 )   $ 0.03  
Diluted $ (0.76 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.65 )   $ 0.03  
                   
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES                  
Basic   81,121,795       28,324,038       81,981,428       28,324,038  
Diluted   81,258,427       28,324,038       81,981,428       28,324,038  
                   
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME, NET OF TAX                  
                   
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (101 )     383       (210 )     735  
                   
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (101 )     383       (210 )     735  
                   
Comprehensive (loss) income   (61,449 )     7,537       (53,406 )     1,990  
Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interest   -       1,395       -       384  
                     
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Tattooed Chef, Inc. stockholders $ (61,449 )   $ 6,142     $ (53,406 )   $ 1,606  
                               


TATTOOED CHEF, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share information)

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
ASSETS            
             
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 140,182     $ 131,579  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $65 and $0 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     23,018       17,991  
Inventory     50,818       38,660  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     8,592       18,240  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     222,610       206,470  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     39,231       16,083  
Intangible assets, net     206       -  
Deferred taxes     -       43,525  
Goodwill     19,351       -  
Other assets     1,947       605  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 283,345     $ 266,683  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 29,269     $ 25,391  
Accrued expenses     5,610       2,961  
Line of credit     2,115       22  
Notes payable to related parties     25       66  
Notes payable, current portion     405       111  
Deferred revenue     950       1,711  
Forward contract derivative liability     935       -  
Finance lease     2,917       -  
Other current liabilities     1,840       87  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     44,066       30,349  
                 
Warrant liability     2,215       5,184  
Notes payable, net of current portion     2,724       1,990  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 49,005     $ 37,523  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (See Note 20)                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020   $ -     $ -  
Common shares- $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 81,938,668 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, 71,551,067 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020     8       7  
Treasury stock- 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, 81,087 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020     -       -  
Additional paid in capital     231,359       164,423  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (100 )     1  
Retained earnings     3,073       64,729  
Total equity     234,340       229,160  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 283,345     $ 266,683  
                 


TATTOOED CHEF, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2021
 		  2020
Net (loss) income $ (53,196 )   $ 1,255  
Interest   94       157  
Income tax (benefit) expense   45,985       553  
Depreciation and amortization   896       278  
EBITDA   (6,221 )     2,243  
Adjustments          
Stock compensation expense   318       -  
Gain on foreign currency forward contracts   (1,107 )     (288 )
Loss (Gain) on warrant remeasurement   371       -  
NMFD acquisition   714       -  
Esogel S.R.L. and Ferdifin S.p.A asset acquisition   12       -  
UMB ATM transaction   22       -  
Total Adjustments   330       (288 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,891 )    $ 1,955  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2021    2020
Net (loss) income $ (61,348 )   $ 7,154  
Interest   114       381  
Income tax (benefit) expense   44,510       1,283  
Depreciation and amortization   1,448       471  
EBITDA   (15,276 )     9,289  
Adjustments          
Stock compensation expense   3,502       -  
Loss (Gain) on foreign currency forward contracts   1,802       (288 )
Loss (Gain) on warrant remeasurement   51       -  
NMFD acquisition 714        
Esogel S.R.L. and Ferdifin S.p.A asset acquisition   12        
UMB ATM transaction   22       -  
Total Adjustments   6,103       (288 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,173 )   $ 9,001  

 





Tattooed Chef Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Branded Sales Increased 62% to $33.1 Million, or 65% of Total Revenue Updates 2021 Outlook PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, …

