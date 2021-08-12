CooperCompanies to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 1:20PM ET.

A live webcast of the Company’s session will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.