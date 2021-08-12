EyeGate Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and certain systemic diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate and operational activities.



“In the second quarter of 2021 we made significant advancements to build our business and our clinical initiatives remain on track as we enter this new phase of continued growth,” said Brian Strem, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “We took important steps to advance our pipeline programs for PP-001 and OBG, and we look forward to leveraging new opportunities to expand the therapeutic potential of our platform addressing a diverse range of ocular surface and systemic diseases.”