checkAd

EyeGate Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and certain systemic diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate and operational activities.

“In the second quarter of 2021 we made significant advancements to build our business and our clinical initiatives remain on track as we enter this new phase of continued growth,” said Brian Strem, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “We took important steps to advance our pipeline programs for PP-001 and OBG, and we look forward to leveraging new opportunities to expand the therapeutic potential of our platform addressing a diverse range of ocular surface and systemic diseases.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Pipeline Updates
Ocular Surface Franchise

  • PP-001 is a first-in-class inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) for ophthalmic indications. PP-001 has been successfully formulated as a topical eye drop for conjunctivitis and dry eye disease (“DED”). EyeGate successfully completed a Phase 1 safety study in healthy volunteers and upcoming expected milestones are as follows:
    • Hold a type B, pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA to discuss the path to initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with DED in Q3 2021.
    • Report top-line data from the proof-of-concept study in Austria for patients with DED in Q4 2021.
  • Ocular Bandage Gel (“OBG”) eye drop is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid (“HA”) designed to protect the ocular surface, permit re-epithelialization of the cornea, and improve ocular surface integrity. Development of OBG has shifted from a medical device to a drug, which allows for Medicare Part D reimbursement. OBG is now in development to address ophthalmic conditions where epithelial cells are either missing (wounds) or compromised (epitheliopathies). Upcoming expected milestones are as follows:
    • Initiate a proof-of-concept study in patients with persistent epithelial defects in Q4 2021.
      Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyeGate Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board