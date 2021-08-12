EyeGate Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for
treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and certain systemic diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on
recent corporate and operational activities.
“In the second quarter of 2021 we made significant advancements to build our business and our clinical initiatives remain on track as we enter this new phase of continued growth,” said Brian Strem, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “We took important steps to advance our pipeline programs for PP-001 and OBG, and we look forward to leveraging new opportunities to expand the therapeutic potential of our platform addressing a diverse range of ocular surface and systemic diseases.”
Recent Business Highlights:
Pipeline Updates
Ocular Surface Franchise
- PP-001 is a first-in-class inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) for ophthalmic indications. PP-001 has been successfully formulated as a topical eye
drop for conjunctivitis and dry eye disease (“DED”). EyeGate successfully completed a Phase 1 safety study in healthy volunteers and upcoming expected milestones are as follows:
- Hold a type B, pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA to discuss the path to initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with DED in Q3 2021.
- Report top-line data from the proof-of-concept study in Austria for patients with DED in Q4 2021.
- Ocular Bandage Gel (“OBG”) eye drop is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid (“HA”) designed to protect the ocular surface, permit
re-epithelialization of the cornea, and improve ocular surface integrity. Development of OBG has shifted from a medical device to a drug, which allows for Medicare Part D reimbursement. OBG is now
in development to address ophthalmic conditions where epithelial cells are either missing (wounds) or compromised (epitheliopathies). Upcoming expected milestones are as follows:
- Initiate a proof-of-concept study in patients with persistent epithelial defects in Q4 2021.
