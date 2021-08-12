checkAd

Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 After Market Close on Wednesday August 25, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 and a news release will be disseminated at that time with an earnings call at 8:30 AM EDT on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL

Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the above financial results on Thursday August 26, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT.

Dial in details are as follows:
Local: (+1) 416-764-8658       Toll Free: (+1) 888-886-7786       Conference ID: 75645725
         
Playback details below, available until September 26, 2021:
Local: (+1) 416-764-8692   Toll Free: (+1) 877-674-7070   Playback Pin: 645725#

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell
CEO
(416) 923-6984
craig@avantelogixx.com





