Brookfield Business Partners Announces Renewal of Limited Partnership Unit Normal Course Issuer Bid

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) (“Brookfield Business Partners”) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted a notice filed by Brookfield Business Partners of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its limited partnership units (the “units”). Brookfield Business Partners believes that in the event the units trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the acquisition of units may represent an attractive use of available funds.



Under the normal course issuer bid, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners authorized the partnership to repurchase up to 5% of the total issued and outstanding units, or 3,929,206 units. At the close of business on August 10, 2021, there were 78,584,113 units issued and outstanding. Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield Business Partners may purchase up to 18,938 units on the TSX during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 75,753 units on the TSX for the period February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021. Repurchases are authorized to commence on August 17, 2021 and will terminate on August 16, 2022, or earlier should Brookfield Business Partners complete its repurchases prior to such date.

Under the prior twelve-month normal course issuer bid beginning on August 17, 2020, Brookfield Business Partners was authorized to acquire up to 4,016,508 units and repurchased 1,732,491 units at a USD equivalent weighted average price of $33.99 per unit through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange, and through the facilities of designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States.

All purchases under the renewed normal course issuer bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange, and through the facilities of designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States, and all units acquired under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. Repurchases will be subject to compliance with applicable United States federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as applicable Canadian securities laws.