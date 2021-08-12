Aprea Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Update on Business Operations

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

The Company is conducting, supporting, and planning multiple clinical trials of eprenetapopt (APR-246) and APR-548. On August 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a partial clinical hold on the clinical trials of eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine in our myeloid malignancy programs.

There are approximately 20 patients currently receiving eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine in our myeloid malignancy programs, which includes the MDS, AML and post-transplant maintenance trials, all of which have completed enrollment. Patients who are benefiting from treatment can continue to receive study treatment. As part of the partial clinical hold, no additional patients should be enrolled to these clinical trials until the partial clinical hold is resolved, The Company intends to work closely with the FDA to analyze the data, address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the partial clinical hold as soon as possible.

On August 11, 2021, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the Company’s clinical trial evaluating eprenetapopt with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies. There is one CLL patient currently on study treatment receiving eprenetapopt in combination with venetoclax and rituximab. This patient may continue to receive study treatment as long as the patient is deriving clinical benefit. No additional patients can be enrolled until the clinical hold is resolved. The Company intends to work closely with the FDA to address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the clinical hold as soon as possible.

The Company’s current clinical trials are as follows:

Phase 3 Frontline MDS Trial -- In June 2020, the Company completed full enrollment of 154 patients in a pivotal Phase 3 trial of eprenetapopt with azacitidine for frontline treatment of patients with TP53 mutant MDS. The pivotal Phase 3 trial is supported by data from two Phase 1b/2 investigator-initiated trials, one in the U.S. and one in France, testing eprenetapopt with azacitidine as frontline treatment in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients. The data from the U.S. and French Phase 1b/2 trials were published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology in January 2021 and February 2021, respectively. In December 2020, the Company announced that its pivotal Phase 3 trial failed to meet its predefined primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate. Analysis of the primary endpoint at this data cut demonstrated a higher CR rate (53% more patients achieving a CR) in the experimental arm receiving eprenetapopt with azacitidine versus the control arm receiving azacitidine alone but did not reach statistical significance. Based on a thorough analysis of the current Phase 3 trial data and comparisons to the U.S. and French Phase 1b/2 trials the Company believes that despite similar types and frequency of adverse events observed in the Phase 3 experimental arm and the Phase 1b/2 trials, patients in the Phase 3 experimental arm experienced substantially more study treatment dose modifications compared to the experience in the U.S. and French Phase 1b/2 trials. The Company believes that dose modifications of eprenetapopt and azacitidine led to undertreatment in the Phase 3 experimental arm that negatively impacted efficacy, particularly the primary endpoint of CR rate. The Company continues to follow patients who remain on-study. Based on initial feedback from the FDA and the partial clinical hold on its myeloid malignancy programs, the Company believes that there is no registrational pathway for this Phase 3 trial.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents: As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $69.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $89.0 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. The Company expects cash burn for the full year 2021 to be between $30.0 million $35.0 million. The Company believes its cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, will be sufficient to meet its current projected operating requirements into 2023.



G&A expenses were $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.8 million for the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to a decrease in pre-commercialization development activities. Net loss: Net loss was $10.3 million, or $0.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.78 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company had 21,186,827 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. A pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of eprenetapopt and azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS has been completed and failed to meet the primary statistical endpoint of complete remission. Eprenetapopt is currently on clinical hold in myeloid and lymphoid malignancies. Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS and AML. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our study analyses, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and projected cash position. We may, in some cases use terms such as "future," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "targeting," "confidence," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $69,803,845 $89,017,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,494,453 3,399,019 Total current assets 71,298,298 92,416,705 Property and equipment, net 30,955 38,515 Right of use lease and other noncurrent assets 220,477 349,999 Total assets $71,549,730 $92,805,219 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $2,361,318 $4,503,619 Accrued expenses 8,037,524 10,571,237 Lease liability—current 199,219 256,309 Total current liabilities 10,598,061 15,331,165 Lease liability—noncurrent -- 78,847 Total liabilities 10,598,061 15,410,012 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001; 21,186,827 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 21,187 21,187 Additional paid-in capital 235,104,416 231,418,356 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,247,091 ) (10,037,261 ) Accumulated deficit (163,926,843 ) (144,007,075 ) Total stockholders’ equity 60,951,669 77,395,207 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $71,549,730 $92,805,219

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses: Research and development $ 6,654,257 $ 10,694,029 $ 13,418,105 $ 19,790,151 General and administrative 3,343,325 3,786,886 6,769,158 6,563,354 Total operating expenses 9,997,582 14,480,915 20,187,263 26,353,505 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) (588 ) 2,678 (1,645 ) 227,120 Foreign currency (loss) gain (252,843 ) (1,889,690 ) 269,140 358,201 Total other income (expense) (253,431 ) (1,887,012 ) 267,495 585,321 Net loss $ (10,251,013 ) $ (16,367,927 ) $ (19,919,768 ) $ (25,768,184 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation 193,020 1,756,783 (209,830 ) (667,870 ) Total comprehensive loss (10,057,993 ) (14,611,144 ) (20,129,598 ) (26,436,054 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 21,186,827 21,107,056 21,186,827 21,079,891



