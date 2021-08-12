Mercury Systems receives $17M order for advanced data transfer systems

The order is part of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $84.9 million originally received in September 2020 by Physical Optics Corporation, recently acquired by Mercury Systems. The $17M delivery order was received in Mercury’s fiscal 2021 third quarter and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD) for Advanced Data Transfer Systems (ADTS) for deployment across multiple rotary-wing and tilt-rotor platforms. The ADTS, a rugged data, video, and audio loader and recorder with cybersecurity capability, is used for moving mission data securely to and from the aircraft for pre- and post-mission analysis.

"We value our long-standing partnership with NAWC-AD and are excited about the opportunity to expand our role through the delivery of trusted and secure ADTS technology solutions across multiple platforms,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission. “The IDIQ allows Mercury to fulfill our commitment to deliver critical purpose-built solutions to the Naval air fleet and further strengthens our position as a leader in making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

