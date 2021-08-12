checkAd

Mercury Systems receives $17M order for advanced data transfer systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD) for Advanced Data Transfer Systems (ADTS) for deployment across multiple rotary-wing and tilt-rotor platforms. The ADTS, a rugged data, video, and audio loader and recorder with cybersecurity capability, is used for moving mission data securely to and from the aircraft for pre- and post-mission analysis.

The order is part of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $84.9 million originally received in September 2020 by Physical Optics Corporation, recently acquired by Mercury Systems. The $17M delivery order was received in Mercury’s fiscal 2021 third quarter and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.

"We value our long-standing partnership with NAWC-AD and are excited about the opportunity to expand our role through the delivery of trusted and secure ADTS technology solutions across multiple platforms,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission. “The IDIQ allows Mercury to fulfill our commitment to deliver critical purpose-built solutions to the Naval air fleet and further strengthens our position as a leader in making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems receives $17M order for advanced data transfer systems ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board