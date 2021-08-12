checkAd

Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 3, 2021

Return to Revenue Growth; Further Gross Margin Expansion

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Recap

  • Revenue was $160.2 million
  • Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $9.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share
  • Gross margin increased 80 basis points year-over-year to 23.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year

“Ducommun's second quarter results were excellent, as the Company benefited from the continual improvements in our defense markets along with strong operating management and a slowly improving commercial aerospace market,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Revenue increased 9% year-over-year due to military demand, leading to our first quarterly top-line growth since the pandemic began in March 2020. At the same time, Ducommun's gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 23%, net income improved to $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA increased to 14.6% of revenue. I wanted to mention as well that the gross margin in the quarter was the highest percentage achieved in more than a decade.

“The highlight of the quarter and the year was the recent announcement that Ducommun was selected as an Airbus Detail Parts Partner for the first time in our history and, in tandem, the Company was awarded a five-year contract to provide titanium for key products on the A320 and A330 platforms. This is a significant validation and endorsement for our industry leading titanium business and a major milestone for the Company, strengthening our position as a supplier to Airbus. Given this backdrop, and the overall improving commercial aerospace market dynamics, we are optimistic about growth acceleration in future quarters. Ducommun also has the operating footprint and capacity and is ready to serve the expected higher build rates as the commercial aerospace recovery continues to take hold.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $160.2 million compared to $147.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase of 8.7% was primarily due to the following:

  • $18.5 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms; partially offset by
  • $2.1 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This reflects a $4.1 million increase in gross profit due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $1.7 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, or 23.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $32.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 6.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $3.1 million was due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.8 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $10.7 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the comparable period of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower interest rates and a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $20.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the net cash provided by operations was $5.5 million compared to $8.6 million during the second quarter of 2020. The lower cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher inventories, higher accounts receivable, lower accounts payable, and lower contract liabilities, partially offset by higher accrued and other liabilities and higher net income.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $102.8 million, compared to $92.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $11.6 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and other military and space platforms; and
  • $2.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $14.4 million, or 14.0% of revenue, compared to $10.4 million, or 11.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2020. The year-over-year increase of $3.9 million was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume and favorable product mix.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $57.4 million, compared to $55.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was due to the following:

  • $6.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on various missile platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by
  • $4.9 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms and regional and business aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $5.6 million, or 9.7% of revenue, compared to $6.2 million, or 11.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2020. The year-over-year decrease of $0.6 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $6.9 million, or 4.3% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 4.5% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $0.6 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will be held today, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The participant passcode is 9295293. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed directly at the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s growth or rate of growth and outlook for the second half of 2021 and 2022, estimated build rates in the commercial aerospace market, and the recovery of the aerospace industry and air travel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, August 12, 2021, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and Guaymas fire related expenses), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com 

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    July 3,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,002     $ 56,466  
Accounts receivable, net   66,745     58,025  
Contract assets   172,938     154,028  
Inventories   144,604     129,223  
Production cost of contracts   8,026     6,971  
Other current assets   6,313     5,571  
Total Current Assets   410,628     410,284  
Property and equipment, Net   109,046     109,990  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   14,957     16,348  
Goodwill   170,830     170,830  
Intangibles, net   118,237     124,744  
Deferred income taxes   33     33  
Other assets   5,348     5,118  
Total Assets   $ 829,079     $ 837,347  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 66,545     $ 63,980  
Contract liabilities   21,870     28,264  
Accrued and other liabilities   35,153     40,526  
Operating lease liabilities   3,043     3,132  
Current portion of long-term debt   7,000     7,000  
Total Current Liabilities   133,611     142,902  
Long-term debt, less current portion   297,691     311,922  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   13,078     14,555  
Deferred income taxes   17,994     16,992  
Other long-term liabilities   21,235     21,642  
Total Liabilities   483,609     508,013  
Commitments and contingencies        
Shareholders’ Equity        
Common stock   119     117  
Additional paid-in capital   97,616     97,090  
Retained earnings   256,845     241,727  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,110 )   (9,600 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   345,470     329,334  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 829,079     $ 837,347  
                 

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020
Net Revenues   $ 160,192       $ 147,309       $ 317,343       $ 320,784    
Cost of Sales   123,410       114,641       247,461       251,312    
Gross Profit   36,782       32,668       69,882       69,472    
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses   23,690       21,982       46,180       45,160    
Restructuring Charges         661             661    
Operating Income   13,092       10,025       23,702       23,651    
Interest Expense   (2,857 )     (3,721 )     (5,663 )     (7,967 )  
Income Before Taxes   10,235       6,304       18,039       15,684    
Income Tax Expense   1,812       1,214       2,921       2,664    
Net Income   $ 8,423       $ 5,090       $ 15,118       $ 13,020    
Earnings Per Share                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.71       $ 0.44       $ 1.28       $ 1.12    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.69       $ 0.43       $ 1.23       $ 1.10    
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   11,878       11,665       11,834       11,638    
Diluted   12,248       11,828       12,248       11,845    
                 
Gross Profit %   23.0   %   22.2   %   22.0   %   21.7   %
SG&A %   14.8   %   15.0   %   14.5   %   14.1   %
Operating Income %   8.2   %   6.8   %   7.5   %   7.4   %
Net Income %   5.3   %   3.5   %   4.8   %   4.1   %
Effective Tax Rate   17.7   %   19.3   %   16.2   %   17.0   %
                                 

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    %
Change 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  %
of Net Revenues
2021 		  %
of Net Revenues
2020 		  %
Change 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  %
of Net Revenues
2021 		  %
of Net Revenues
2020
Net Revenues                                        
Electronic Systems   11.8 %   $ 102,797     $ 91,950     64.2   %   62.4   %   6.2   %   $ 201,901     $ 190,070     63.6   %   59.3   %
Structural Systems   3.7 %   57,395     55,359     35.8   %   37.6   %   (11.7 ) %   115,442     130,714     36.4   %   40.7   %
Total Net Revenues   8.7 %   $ 160,192     $ 147,309     100.0   %   100.0   %   (1.1 ) %   $ 317,343     $ 320,784     100.0   %   100.0   %
Segment Operating Income                                        
Electronic Systems       $ 14,375     $ 10,438     14.0   %   11.4   %       $ 26,866     $ 25,560     13.3   %   13.4   %
Structural Systems       5,592     6,214     9.7   %   11.2   %       10,720     11,604     9.3   %   8.9   %
        19,967     16,652                 37,586     37,164          
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)       (6,875 )   (6,627 )   (4.3 ) %   (4.5 ) %       (13,884 )   (13,513 )   (4.4 ) %   (4.2 ) %
Total Operating Income       $ 13,092     $ 10,025     8.2   %   6.8   %       $ 23,702     $ 23,651     7.5   %   7.4   %
Adjusted EBITDA                                        
Electronic Systems                                        
Operating Income       $ 14,375     $ 10,438                 $ 26,866     $ 25,560          
Depreciation and Amortization       3,426     3,524                 6,849     7,099          
Restructuring Charges           28                     28          
        17,801     13,990     17.3   %   15.2   %       33,715     32,687     16.7   %   17.2   %
Structural Systems                                        
Operating Income       5,592     6,214                 10,720     11,604          
Depreciation and Amortization       3,501     3,739                 6,941     7,428          
Restructuring Charges           633                     633          
Guaymas fire related expenses       692                     1,167              
        9,785     10,586     17.0   %   19.1   %       18,828     19,665     16.3   %   15.0   %
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)                                        
Operating loss       (6,875 )   (6,627 )               (13,884 )   (13,513 )        
Depreciation and Amortization       59     64                 118     136          
Stock-Based Compensation Expense       2,609     2,250                 5,742     4,529          
        (4,207 )   (4,313 )               (8,024 )   (8,848 )        
Adjusted EBITDA       $ 23,379     $ 20,263     14.6   %   13.8   %       $ 44,519     $ 43,504     14.0   %   13.6   %
Capital Expenditures                                        
Electronic Systems       $ 1,277     $ 2,117                 $ 1,901     $ 2,932          
Structural Systems       2,567     467                 4,556     2,604          
Corporate Administration                                        
Total Capital Expenditures       $ 3,844     $ 2,584                 $ 6,457     $ 5,536          
                                                         

(1)   Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income   July 3, 2021   June 27,
2020 		  %
of Net  Revenues
2021 		  %
of Net  Revenues
2020 		  July 3, 2021   June 27,
2020 		  %
of Net  Revenues
2021 		  %
of Net  Revenues
2020
GAAP Operating income   $ 13,092     $ 10,025             $ 23,702     $ 23,651          
                                 
GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems   $ 14,375     $ 10,438             $ 26,866     $ 25,560          
Adjustment:                                
Restructuring charges       28                 28          
Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems   14,375     10,466     14.0 %   11.4 %   26,866     25,588     13.3 %   13.5 %
                                 
GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems   5,592     6,214             10,720     11,604          
Adjustment:                                
Restructuring charges       633                 633          
Guaymas fire related expenses   692                 1,167              
Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems   6,284     6,847     10.9 %   12.4 %   11,887     12,237     10.3 %   9.4 %
                                 
GAAP Operating loss - Corporate   (6,875 )   (6,627 )           (13,884 )   (13,513 )        
Adjusted operating loss - Corporate   (6,875 )   (6,627 )           (13,884 )   (13,513 )        
Total adjustments   692     661             1,167     661          
Adjusted operating income   $ 13,784     $ 10,686     8.6 %   7.3 %   $ 24,869     $ 24,312     7.8 %   7.6 %
                                                         

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings   July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020
GAAP Net income   $ 8,423     $ 5,090     $ 15,118     $ 13,020  
Adjustments:                
Restructuring charges (1)       535         535  
Guaymas fire related expenses (2)   554         934      
Total adjustments   554     535     934     535  
Adjusted net income   $ 8,977     $ 5,625     $ 16,052     $ 13,555  
                                 


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share   July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020 		  July 3,
2021 		  June 27,
2020
GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)   $ 0.69     $ 0.43     $ 1.23     $ 1.10  
Adjustments:                
Restructuring charges (1)       0.05         0.05  
Guaymas fire related expenses (2)   0.05         0.08      
Total adjustments   0.05     0.05     0.08     0.05  
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.74     $ 0.48     $ 1.31     $ 1.15  
                 
Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS   12,248     11,828     12,248     11,845  

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 19.0% for 2020 adjustments.

(2) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for 2021 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    (In thousands)
    July 3,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Consolidated Ducommun        
Military and space   $ 500,757     $ 515,396  
Commercial aerospace   276,244     268,326  
Industrial   37,230     24,019  
Total   $ 814,231     $ 807,741  
Electronic Systems        
Military and space   $ 381,895     $ 389,877  
Commercial aerospace   49,689     56,719  
Industrial   37,230     24,019  
Total   $ 468,814     $ 470,615  
Structural Systems        
Military and space   $ 118,862     $ 125,519  
Commercial aerospace   226,555     211,607  
Total   $ 345,417     $ 337,126  
                 

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of July 3, 2021 was $814.2 million compared to $807.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of July 3, 2021 were $728.9 million.





Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 Return to Revenue Growth; Further Gross Margin ExpansionSANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

