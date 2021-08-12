checkAd

Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:21  |  30   |   |   

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the "Company", "Sierra Wireless", "we", "us", or "our") reported results for its second quarter of 2021. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"), except as otherwise indicated below.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $132.8 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to $111.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly revenue for our two business segments was as follows:

(i)

Revenue from IoT Solutions increased by 16.3% to $90.3 million compared to $77.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in LPWA and mobile broadband modules as well as IoT connectivity.

(ii)

Revenue from Enterprise Solutions increased by 24.6% to $42.5 million compared to $34.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to improved sales of our enterprise gateway products.

“Revenue in the Second Quarter improved year over year and sequentially, non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat with the prior quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA improved,” said Phil Brace, President and CEO. “I look forward to bringing my operational and strategic experience to Sierra Wireless as we focus on profitable growth.”

Product revenue increased 15.1% year over year to $97.6 million, representing 73.5% of consolidated revenue in the quarter. Connectivity, software, and services revenue increased 30.8% year over year to $35.2 million, representing 26.5% of consolidated revenue. Monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"1) was $11.4 million in June, a year over year increase of 25.3%.

In accordance with U.S. GAAP, the results of operations of the Automotive Business are reported as discontinued operations in our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as a "non-GAAP measure" or are designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results by Quarter" for reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. 

1 MRR is defined as the monthly subscription revenue including usage fees from current subscribers. MRR is a key performance metric to measure our performance and growth in our recurring revenue, both to help investors better understand and assess the performance of our business and also because our mix of revenue generated from recurring sources has increased in recent years. MRR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. MRR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. MRR is not a forecast.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Gross margin was 34.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 36.7% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily impacted by increased component costs. IoT Solutions gross margin was 27.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 29.7% in the second quarter of 2020, and Enterprise Solutions gross margin was 51.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 52.7% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating expenses were $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease reflects the cost efficiency initiatives undertaken over the last twelve months.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower operating expenses and higher revenue.
  • Adjusted net loss from continuing operations* was $1.1 million, or loss of $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.0 million, or loss of $0.36 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Position

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $118.5 million compared to $112.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $6.3 million. The increase in cash was primarily driven by cash flows from operating activities, partially offset by capital expenditures.

Financial Guidance

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our global business continues to remain uncertain. While we continue to experience and evaluate the effects on our business, the overall severity and duration of adverse impacts related to COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, cash flows, and operating results for 2021 and beyond cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

Demand for our products remains very strong. However, we are experiencing production interruptions due to COVID-19 cases at a contract manufacturing facility in Vietnam. This is impacting our ability to build and ship cellular embedded modules and gateways to our customers in the third quarter of 2021. While limited production has resumed at the Vietnam facility and we are currently building our resilience by ramping up multiple locations, including our new Mexico site for gateways and routers, the ongoing impact of these interruptions is highly uncertain. This is expected to have a material negative impact on our financial condition and results of operations, including production capacity, revenue, gross margin percentage, gross margin dollars, profit, and cash in the third quarter of 2021. Given these uncertain conditions, we will not be providing guidance for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP on a basis consistent for all periods presented. In addition to results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. The term “non-GAAP financial measure” is used to refer to a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that: (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in a company’s statement of earnings, balance sheet or statement of cash flows; or (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Our non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations*, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations*and adjusted EBITDA* (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations* excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related social taxes, phantom RSU expense which represents expenses related to compensation units settled in cash based on the stock price at vesting, restructuring costs, acquisition-related and integration costs, government grants related to COVID-19 relief, CEO retirement/search, impairment, the ransomware incident, certain other non-recurring costs or recoveries, acquisition-related amortization, the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses on translation of certain balance sheet accounts, foreign exchange gains or losses on forward contracts, and certain tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA* from continuing operations is defined as net earnings (loss) from continuing operations plus stock-based compensation expense and related social taxes, phantom RSU expense which represents expenses related to compensation units settled in cash based on the stock price at vesting, restructuring costs, acquisition-related and integration costs, government grants related to COVID-19 relief, CEO retirement/search, impairment, the ransomware incident, certain other non-recurring costs or recoveries, amortization, interest and other income (expense), foreign exchange gains or losses on translation of certain balance sheet accounts, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on forward contracts, and income tax expense (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes and is an important indicator of our operating performance and our ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow that will fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures.

We use the above-noted non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes and to allow us to assess the performance of our business before including the impacts of the items noted above as they affect the comparability of our financial results. These non-GAAP measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Board of Directors as part of the ongoing internal assessment of our operating performance.

We disclose these non-GAAP financial measures as we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts to assist them in their evaluation of our operating results and to assist in comparisons from one period to another. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Conference call and webcast details

Sierra Wireless is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday August 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM Eastern time (2:30 PM Pacific time).

To participate, dial the following number approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call:

  • Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168
  • Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901
  • Conference ID: 8699739

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:
Sierra Wireless Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

If the above link does not work, copy and paste the following URL into your browser:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=940A840E-DD68-4E3B-B ...

The webcast will remain available at the above link for one year following the call.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements and information that are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) and may include statements and information relating to our third quarter fiscal 2021 guidance, the impact of COVID-19 on customer demand, our supply chain, manufacturing capacity (including manufacturing shutdowns or slowdowns), our ability to meet customer demand and our financial results; the impact of the ransomware incident on our business operations; our work to review and evaluate additional security measures and the ability that they will have to protect our IT systems; expectations regarding post-COVID-19 recovery; expectations regarding the Company's cost savings initiatives; statements regarding our strategy, plans, goals, objectives, expectations and future operating performance; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's financial and operating objectives and strategies to achieve them; general economic conditions; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, financial results and capital requirements; our expectations regarding the legal proceedings we are involved in; statements with respect to the Company's estimated working capital; expectations with respect to the adoption of IoT solutions; expectations regarding trends and growth in the IoT market and wireless module market; expectations regarding product and price competition from other wireless device manufacturers and solution providers; our ability to implement effective control procedures; and expectations regarding the launch of fifth generation cellular embedded modules and gateways. Forward-looking statements are provided to help you understand our views of our short and long term plans, expectations, and prospects. We caution you that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements:

  • Typically include words and phrases about the future such as "outlook", "guidance", "will", "may", “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, “potential”, “possible”, or variations thereof.
  • Are not promises or guarantees of future performance. They represent our current views and may change significantly.
  • Are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to, those listed below, which could prove to be significantly incorrect:
    • the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business;
    • our ability to return to normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided globally;
    • expected component supply constraints and manufacturing capacity;
    • customer demand and our ability to continue to sell our products and services in the expected quantities at the expected prices and expected times;
    • our ability to effect and to realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation and restructuring initiatives, and the timing thereof;
    • our ability to develop, manufacture, and sell new products and services that meet the needs of our customers and gain commercial acceptance;
    • expected macro-economic business conditions;
    • expected cost of sales;
    • our ability to win new business;
    • our ability to integrate acquired businesses and realize expected benefits;
    • our ability to renew or obtain credit facilities when required;
    • expected deployment of next generation networks by wireless network operators;
    • our operations not being adversely disrupted by further ransomware or cyber security attacks;
    • our operations not being adversely disrupted by other developments, operating, cyber security, litigation, or regulatory risks; and
    • expected tax and foreign exchange rates.
  • Are based on our management's current expectations and we caution investors that forward-looking statements, particularly those that relate to longer periods of time, are subject to substantial known and unknown material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results, achievements and developments in our business to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following factors. These risk factors and others are discussed in our Annual Information Form which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in our other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada:
    • prolonged negative impact from COVID-19;
    • our access to capital, if required;
    • competition from new or established competitors or from those with greater resources;
    • our reliance on single source suppliers for certain components used in our products;
    • our dependence on a limited number of third party manufacturers;
    • cyber-attacks or other breaches of our and our vendors' information technology security;
    • natural catastrophes or public health epidemics that could impact customer demand, result in production disruption and impact our ability to meet customer demand or capacity to continue critical operations;
    • the loss of, or significant demand fluctuations from, any of our significant customers;
    • our financial results being subject to fluctuations;
    • our business transformation initiatives may result in disruptions to our business and may not achieve the anticipated benefits;
    • our ability to respond to changing technology, industry standards, and customer requirements;
    • failures of our products or services due to design flaws and errors, component quality issues, manufacturing defects, network service interruptions, cyber-security vulnerabilities or other quality issues;
    • deterioration in macro-economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results and financial conditions;
    • our ability to hire and transition in a timely manner experienced and qualified additional executive officers and key employees as needed to achieve our business objectives;
    • risks related to the transmission, use and disclosure of user data and personal information;
    • disruption of, and demands on, our ongoing business and diversion of management's time and attention in connection with acquisitions or divestitures;
    • risks that our investments and partnerships may fail to realize the expected benefits;
    • risks related to infringement on intellectual property rights of others;
    • our ability to obtain necessary rights to use software or components supplied by third parties;
    • our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights;
    • unanticipated costs associated with litigation or settlements;
    • our dependence on mobile network operators to promote and offer acceptable wireless data services;
    • risks related to contractual disputes with counterparties;
    • risks related to governmental regulation;
    • risks inherent in foreign jurisdictions; and
    • risks related to tariffs or other trade restrictions.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

 

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IoT Solutions

$

90,309

 

 

$

77,629

 

 

$

164,887

 

 

$

146,011

 

Enterprise Solutions

42,476

 

 

34,089

 

 

75,960

 

 

68,728

 

 

132,785

 

 

111,718

 

 

240,847

 

 

214,739

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IoT Solutions

65,884

 

 

54,599

 

 

118,376

 

 

104,796

 

Enterprise Solutions

20,670

 

 

16,111

 

 

38,513

 

 

34,010

 

 

86,554

 

 

70,710

 

 

156,889

 

 

138,806

 

Gross margin

46,231

 

 

41,008

 

 

83,958

 

 

75,933

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

21,423

 

 

21,192

 

 

41,244

 

 

44,746

 

Research and development

16,930

 

 

22,065

 

 

34,414

 

 

43,452

 

Administration

11,025

 

 

12,122

 

 

27,124

 

 

23,912

 

Restructuring

1,720

 

 

245

 

 

4,294

 

 

851

 

Acquisition-related and integration

72

 

 

185

 

 

281

 

 

185

 

Amortization

4,389

 

 

5,324

 

 

9,013

 

 

10,715

 

 

55,559

 

 

61,133

 

 

116,370

 

 

123,861

 

Loss from operations

(9,328

)

 

(20,125

)

 

(32,412

)

 

(47,928

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,143

 

 

3,544

 

 

(3,116

)

 

610

 

Other expense

(1,246

)

 

(283

)

 

(1,889

)

 

(475

)

Loss before income taxes

(9,431

)

 

(16,864

)

 

(37,417

)

 

(47,793

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

605

 

 

427

 

 

1,157

 

 

(3,292

)

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(10,036

)

 

$

(17,291

)

 

$

(38,574

)

 

$

(44,501

)

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued

operations

85

 

 

1,684

 

 

(1,237

)

 

6,231

 

Net loss

$

(9,951

)

 

$

(15,607

)

 

$

(39,811

)

 

$

(38,270

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes of $nil

1,233

 

 

4,318

 

 

(1,667

)

 

(548

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(8,718

)

 

$

(11,289

)

 

$

(41,478

)

 

$

(38,818

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(1.05

)

 

$

(1.23

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

0.05

 

 

(0.03

)

 

0.17

 

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(1.08

)

 

$

(1.05

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

36,992

 

 

36,341

 

 

36,865

 

 

36,309

 

Diluted

36,992

 

 

36,341

 

 

36,865

 

 

36,309

 

 

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)

(unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

113,747

 

 

$

160,560

 

Restricted cash

4,739

 

 

10,864

 

Accounts receivable

74,969

 

 

68,575

 

Inventories

46,941

 

 

32,815

 

Prepaids and other

24,384

 

 

11,933

 

 

264,780

 

 

284,747

 

Property and equipment, net

33,029

 

 

31,412

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,113

 

 

20,068

 

Intangible assets, net

71,769

 

 

78,081

 

Goodwill

172,150

 

 

175,545

 

Deferred income taxes

1,103

 

 

1,135

 

Other assets

8,894

 

 

10,383

 

 

$

568,838

 

 

$

601,371

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

165,937

 

 

162,138

 

Deferred revenue

10,389

 

 

9,862

 

 

176,326

 

 

172,000

 

Long-term obligations

43,678

 

 

45,646

 

Operating lease liabilities

16,629

 

 

17,054

 

Deferred income taxes

9,961

 

 

10,258

 

 

246,594

 

 

244,958

 

Equity

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock: no par value; unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

37,163,742 shares (December 31, 2020 - 36,619,439 shares)

451,119

441,999

Preferred stock: no par value; unlimited shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

issued and outstanding: nil shares

Treasury stock: at cost; 41,765 shares (December 31, 2020 – 46,505 shares)

(512

)

 

(542

)

Additional paid-in capital

49,824

 

 

49,489

 

Retained deficit

(170,940

)

 

(128,953

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,247

)

 

(5,580

)

 

322,244

 

 

356,413

 

 

$

568,838

 

 

$

601,371

 

 

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows provided by (used in):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(9,951

)

 

$

(15,607

)

 

$

(39,811

)

 

$

(38,270

)

Items not requiring (providing) cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

7,267

 

 

8,538

 

 

14,575

 

 

17,023

 

Stock-based compensation

3,722

 

 

3,276

 

 

12,237

 

 

6,458

 

Deferred income taxes

(3

)

 

(16

)

 

(3

)

 

(9

)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(867

)

 

(4,772

)

 

4,161

 

 

361

 

Other

317

 

 

(59

)

 

337

 

 

(207

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

3,548

 

 

18,730

 

 

(7,196

)

 

26,288

 

Inventories

(12,703

)

 

(2,881

)

 

(14,235

)

 

(11,555

)

Prepaids and other

5,150

 

 

(4,858

)

 

(11,084

)

 

(5,659

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,541

 

 

3,256

 

 

5,495

 

 

6,033

 

Deferred revenue

235

 

 

82

 

 

396

 

 

(1,216

)

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

15,256

 

 

5,689

 

 

(35,128

)

 

(753

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

(3,972

)

 

(5,728

)

 

(8,681

)

 

(9,727

)

Additions to intangible assets

(2,502

)

 

(743

)

 

(2,922

)

 

(1,471

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

25

 

 

204

 

 

39

 

 

224

 

Acquisition of M2M Group, net of cash acquired

 

 

(172

)

 

 

 

(18,391

)

Acquisition of M2M New Zealand, net of cash acquired

(319

)

 

 

 

(319

)

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities

(6,768

)

 

(6,439

)

 

(11,883

)

 

(29,365

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common shares, net of issuance cost

799

 

 

 

 

3,601

 

 

 

Purchase of treasury shares for RSU distribution

(3,530

)

 

(194

)

 

(7,463

)

 

(220

)

Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards

(111

)

 

(50

)

 

(1,057

)

 

(626

)

Decrease in other long-term obligations

(66

)

 

(83

)

 

(102

)

 

(187

)

Proceeds from (repayment of) short-term borrowings

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

15,000

 

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,908

)

 

(10,327

)

 

(5,021

)

 

13,967

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

672

 

 

766

 

 

(906

)

 

(475

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, increase (decrease) in the period

6,252

 

 

(10,311

)

 

(52,938

)

 

(16,626

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

112,234

 

 

72,768

 

 

171,424

 

 

79,083

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

118,486

 

 

$

62,457

 

 

$

118,486

 

 

$

62,457

 

 

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS BY QUARTER

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Q2

Q1

 

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

Q4

Q3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(10,036

)

 

$

(28,538

)

 

 

$

(11,167

)

 

$

(14,483

)

 

$

(17,291

)

 

$

(27,210

)

 

 

$

(15,316

)

 

$

(19,761

)

 

Stock-based compensation and related social taxes

3,807

 

 

7,928

 

 

 

6,461

 

 

5,085

 

 

3,256

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

1,773

 

 

3,763

 

 

Phantom RSU expense

569

 

 

206

 

 

 

691

 

 

261

 

 

141

 

 

74

 

 

 

35

 

 

55

 

 

Restructuring

1,720

 

 

2,574

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

3,089

 

 

245

 

 

606

 

 

 

2,251

 

 

4,588

 

 

Acquisition-related and integration

72

 

 

209

 

 

 

115

 

 

140

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

 

291

 

 

COVID-19 government relief

(1,016

)

 

(2,049

)

 

 

(954

)

 

(6,298

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CEO retirement/search

400

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

 

Ransomware incident

1,135

 

 

533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-recurring costs

521

 

 

299

 

 

 

330

 

 

299

 

 

152

 

 

87

 

 

 

795

 

 

279

 

 

Amortization

7,267

 

 

7,308

 

 

 

7,054

 

 

8,030

 

 

7,823

 

 

7,726

 

 

 

7,849

 

 

7,378

 

 

Interest and other expense, net

111

 

 

110

 

 

 

564

 

 

988

 

 

283

 

 

192

 

 

 

111

 

 

122

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of realized gain/loss on hedge contracts

(821

)

 

4,816

 

 

 

(2,804

)

 

(3,572

)

 

(3,955

)

 

2,836

 

 

 

(1,580

)

 

2,953

 

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

605

 

 

552

 

 

 

(7,984

)

 

(633

)

 

427

 

 

(3,719

)

 

 

(262

)

 

3,864

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

4,334

 

 

$

(4,397

)

 

 

$

(2,894

)

 

$

(7,094

)

 

$

(8,734

)

 

$

(16,208

)

 

 

$

(3,193

)

 

$

3,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(10,036

)

 

$

(28,538

)

 

 

$

(11,167

)

 

$

(14,483

)

 

$

(17,291

)

 

$

(27,210

)

 

 

$

(15,316

)

 

$

(19,761

)

 

Stock-based compensation and related social taxes

3,807

 

 

7,928

 

 

 

6,461

 

 

5,085

 

 

3,256

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

1,773

 

 

3,763

 

 

Phantom RSU expense

569

 

 

206

 

 

 

691

 

 

261

 

 

141

 

 

74

 

 

 

35

 

 

55

 

 

Restructuring

1,720

 

 

2,574

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

3,089

 

 

245

 

 

606

 

 

 

2,251

 

 

4,588

 

 

Acquisition-related and integration

72

 

 

209

 

 

 

115

 

 

140

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

 

291

 

 

COVID-19 government relief

(1,016

)

 

(2,049

)

 

 

(954

)

 

(6,298

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CEO retirement/search

400

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

 

Ransomware incident

1,135

 

 

533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-recurring costs

521

 

 

299

 

 

 

330

 

 

299

 

 

152

 

 

87

 

 

 

795

 

 

279

 

 

Acquisition-related amortization

2,890

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

3,306

 

 

3,555

 

 

3,886

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

3,593

 

 

3,610

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of realized gain/loss on hedge contracts

(821

)

 

4,816

 

 

 

(2,804

)

 

(3,572

)

 

(3,955

)

 

2,836

 

 

 

(1,580

)

 

2,953

 

 

Income tax (recovery) expense adjustment

(357

)

 

(393

)

 

 

(7,784

)

 

200

 

 

358

 

 

(2,696

)

 

 

415

 

 

3,933

 

 

Adjusted loss from continuing operations*

$

(1,116

)

 

$

(9,625

)

 

 

$

(7,006

)

 

$

(11,724

)

 

$

(13,023

)

 

$

(19,214

)

 

 

$

(6,883

)

 

$

(289

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares (in thousands) - basic and diluted

36,992

 

 

36,736

 

 

 

36,534

 

 

36,417

 

 

36,341

 

 

36,277

 

 

 

36,222

 

 

36,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (in dollars)*

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

SEGMENTED RESULTS

 

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

2021

 

2020(1)

Q2

Q1

 

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

IoT Solutions (New)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

90,309

 

$

74,578

 

 

$

306,917

 

$

81,561

 

$

79,345

 

$

77,629

 

$

68,382

 

Gross margin

$

24,425

 

$

22,086

 

 

$

87,146

 

$

23,343

 

$

22,588

 

$

23,030

 

$

18,185

 

Gross margin %

27.0

%

29.6

%

 

28.4

%

28.6

%

28.5

%

29.7

%

26.6

%

Enterprise Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

42,476

 

$

33,484

 

 

$

141,671

 

$

38,917

 

$

34,026

 

$

34,089

 

$

34,639

 

Gross margin

$

21,806

 

$

15,641

 

 

$

71,605

 

$

20,023

 

$

16,864

 

$

17,978

 

$

16,740

 

Gross margin %

51.3

%

46.7

%

 

50.5

%

51.5

%

49.6

%

52.7

%

48.3

%

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

132,785

 

$

108,062

 

 

$

448,588

 

$

120,478

 

$

113,371

 

$

111,718

 

$

103,021

 

Gross margin

$

46,231

 

$

37,727

 

 

$

158,751

 

$

43,366

 

$

39,452

 

$

41,008

 

$

34,925

 

Gross margin %

34.8

%

34.9

%

 

35.4

%

36.0

%

34.8

%

36.7

%

33.9

%

Revenue by Type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

$

97,595

 

$

74,389

 

 

$

332,544

 

$

87,856

 

$

83,560

 

$

84,820

 

$

76,308

 

Connectivity, software, and services(1)

$

35,190

 

$

33,673

 

 

$

116,044

 

$

32,622

 

$

29,811

 

$

26,898

 

$

26,713

 

 

(1) Previously called 'Recurring and other services'

 

Sierra Wireless Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the "Company", "Sierra Wireless", "we", "us", or "our") reported results for its second quarter of 2021. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Sierra Wireless to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 12
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten