Wolverine Worldwide Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its amended senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and pay all related fees and expenses. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior credit facilities. The offering is expected to close on August 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes and related guarantees will be offered only to persons believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.