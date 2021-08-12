Wolverine Worldwide Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its amended senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and pay all related fees and expenses. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior credit facilities. The offering is expected to close on August 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Notes and related guarantees will be offered only to persons believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, and there will not be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE
Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The Company’s portfolio includes Sweaty Betty, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Stride Rite. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare