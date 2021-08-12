checkAd

CEMATRIX Grants Incentive Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:23  |  29   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCBB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to a director, certain executive officers and certain employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan on August 11th, 2021 for the purchase of 950,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.415, subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including August 12, 2026.

ABOUT CEMATRIX
CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEMATRIX Grants Incentive Options CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCBB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to a director, certain executive officers and certain employees of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board