checkAd

Regions Financial Corp. Announces Redemption of Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

On Aug. 12, 2021, Regions Financial Corporation (“Regions”) is sending redemption notices to the holders of its 3.800% Senior Notes due Aug. 14, 2023 (the “Notes”), which will result in the redemption on Aug. 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), of the Notes pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated as of Aug. 8, 2005, between Regions, as issuer, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as supplemented by the Ninth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of Aug. 13, 2018, between Regions and the Trustee (together, the “Indenture”). The Notes will be redeemed at an aggregate redemption price calculated as provided in the Indenture. Holders will also receive accrued interest thereon to the Redemption Date.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the redemption of the Notes. These statements are based upon Regions’ current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Regions’ control). Additional information regarding Regions’ use of “forward-looking statements” can be found under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements” beginning on page 7 of Regions’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” beginning on page 21 of Regions’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corp. Announces Redemption of Notes On Aug. 12, 2021, Regions Financial Corporation (“Regions”) is sending redemption notices to the holders of its 3.800% Senior Notes due Aug. 14, 2023 (the “Notes”), which will result in the redemption on Aug. 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Regions Next Step Expands Financial Wellness Offerings for Students via iGrad and WeAreTeachers Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Strategy. Momentum. Results. Regions reports second quarter 2021 earnings of $748 million, earnings per share of $0.77
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Regions Celebrates Community Collaboration with the Release of Making Life Better: 2020 Community Engagement Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Supporting Surfside: Regions Foundation Announces Grant to Help Champlain Towers Residents, Families
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Regions Bank Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten