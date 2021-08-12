Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Partners with Miami-Dade County on “Shore-Power Ready” Efforts

Positions PortMiami as a Leader in Sustainability and Creates a More Resilient Cruise Industry

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings”, “Norwegian” or the “Company”) today announced it has partnered with Miami-Dade County to make its new state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal B, the Pearl of Miami, and certain homeported vessels "Shore-Power Ready" by fall 2023.



The new facility, the Pearl of Miami, can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 cruise passengers. The terminal was designed with sustainability at the forefront and was constructed to LEED Gold standards for optimizing energy, water efficiency, air quality, and utilization of local materials and resources. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth. The new terminal will be fitted to service Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ shore-power capable vessels.