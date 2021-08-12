Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Partners with Miami-Dade County on “Shore-Power Ready” Efforts
Positions PortMiami as a Leader in Sustainability and Creates a More Resilient Cruise Industry
MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings”, “Norwegian” or the “Company”) today
announced it has partnered with Miami-Dade County to make its new state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal B, the Pearl of Miami, and certain homeported vessels "Shore-Power Ready" by fall
2023.
The new facility, the Pearl of Miami, can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 cruise passengers. The terminal was designed with sustainability at the forefront and was constructed to LEED Gold standards for optimizing energy, water efficiency, air quality, and utilization of local materials and resources. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth. The new terminal will be fitted to service Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ shore-power capable vessels.
Today’s announcement follows the Company’s recent launch of its redesigned global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. As part of this program, the Company also recently unveiled its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program. As part of its commitment to a more sustainable world, the Company is purchasing high quality, verified carbon credits to offset three million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) and help bridge the gap in its decarbonization efforts until new technology becomes available.
“I am so proud that Norwegian is reiterating its commitment to our efforts to make PortMiami Shore-Power Ready by 2023,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The incredible work of the PortMiami team and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will ensure that PortMiami is a leader in shaping a more sustainable cruise industry. We look forward to working with all partners to reduce emissions and make the Cruise Capital of the World more resilient, as part of our county's aggressive efforts to cut our carbon footprint and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
