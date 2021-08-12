U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

“U.S. Energy has continued to build on the momentum created throughout the beginning of 2021 and carried that through to our strong second quarter performance,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved positive second quarter results as our team continues to successfully execute and integrate previously acquired properties into our existing portfolio. The Company’s strong balance sheet allows us to efficiently deploy capital to the highest rate of return projects across our growing portfolio of diversified, low-decline assets. As we move into the second half of 2021, U.S. Energy is well positioned to use our existing platform to further demonstrate meaningful shareholder benefits to the Company’s overall growth strategy.”

Second Quarter 2021 Production Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, U.S. Energy produced volumes of 32,073 BOE, an average of approximately 352 BOE per day. Oil represented 75% of total production in the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s production increased approximately 130% from the second quarter of 2020 and 22% from the first quarter of 2021. U.S. Energy’s production growth has primarily been driven by the successful integration of operated assets acquired during 2020 and the Company’s efforts in optimizing legacy production operations.

2nd Quarter

2021 2nd Quarter

2020 Sales Volume (Total) Oil (Bbls) 24,077 11,710 Gas (Mcf) 47,979 13,124 Sales volumes (Boe) 32,073 13,897 Average Daily Production (Boe/d) 352 153 Average Sales Prices Oil (Bbl) $62.59 $17.18 Gas (Mcf) $3.10 $(0.95) Barrel of Oil Equivalent $51.62 $13.58

Current Liquidity Position