The Eastern Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET SALES from continuing operations INCREASED BY 55%; NET EARNINGS from continuing operations grew BY 32%Eastern accelerates its transformation and focus on growing its Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reports its Diversified Products …

NET SALES from continuing operations INCREASED BY 55%; 
NET EARNINGS from continuing operations grew BY 32%

  • Eastern accelerates its transformation and focus on growing its Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reports its Diversified Products segment as "discontinued operations" while exploring strategic alternatives for these businesses.
  • Strong demand across core markets drove second quarter of 2021 net sales from continuing operations growth of 55% to $61.2 million. Customer orders were strong and backlog grew to $89.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared with $55.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.
  • Rapid escalation in material costs and freight rates led gross margins for the second quarter of 2021 to decline to 23% of net sales, compared to 26% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.44, an increase of 33% over the second quarter of 2020. The Company took a one-time charge of $8.1 million, net of tax, associated with its discontinued operations. As a result, second quarter 2021 loss per diluted share related to the discontinued operations was ($1.15), and total loss per diluted share was ($0.71).
  • Eastern's balance sheet continued to strengthen with net leverage of 2.3x as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, down from 2.8x at the end of fiscal year 2020.

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The Eastern Company ("Eastern") (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, today announced the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.

President and CEO August Vlak commented, "Sales from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased 55% compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to strong demand across a broad range of our commercial vehicle and industrial markets, including Class 8 trucks, service bodies and light trucks, recreational vehicles, and electric vehicle manufacturers. While the economic recovery has accelerated demand, we also attribute our growth to strong execution of the launch of new products and solutions. Order flow remained robust, and our backlog at the end of the second quarter 2021 reached $89.2 million, an increase of $33.9 million, or 61% over the backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2020."

Mr. Vlak continued, "During the second quarter, our businesses demonstrated resilience in the face of significant disruptions in our global supply chains and were affected by sustained increases in raw material prices. All of our businesses experienced interruptions in transportation, which caused delays in shipments. Moreover, freight costs and prices of certain raw materials, including steel and resins, continued to rise. Over the last twelve months, the price of hot-rolled steel increased by 236% and the price for cold-rolled steel increased by 174%. Our businesses have been able to pass on a portion of these increases, but the impact of unrecoverable costs and the lag in our price increases have compressed our gross margin by several hundred basis points in the second quarter of 2021. We believe that increased stability in the prices of many of our raw materials and shipping rates will moderate the pressure on our gross margins in the future."

Mr. Vlak added, "Our financial reporting for the second quarter of 2021 reflects our focus on our Engineered Solutions segment, which includes Eberhard as well as Big 3 Precision and Velvac, our more recent acquisitions. We are reporting our Diversified Products segment as ‘discontinued operations,' indicating that these legacy businesses no longer align with our strategy, and as such, we intend to explore strategic alternatives for each of them. We have recorded a one-time write-down of $8.1 million, net of tax, on the assets of the discontinued operations, which includes a charge to goodwill of $5.9 million. This write down reflects our belief that cash proceeds from potential divestitures are likely to approximate $25.0 million, over the next twelve months."

Mr. Vlak continued, "Our balance sheet continues to strengthen. As of July 3, 2021, we have cash and cash equivalents of $18.5 million, including $1.6 million cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale, and an untapped $20 million revolving line of credit. As of that date, our net leverage ratio is 2.3x, and our fixed charge coverage ratio is 2.7x, both of which comfortably comply with our bank covenants of 4.25x and 1.25x, respectively. Moreover, we expect that the vast majority of the proceeds from any potential divestiture will further reduce our net leverage. We believe that our strong balance sheet, potential proceeds from divestitures, and ample liquidity will fuel the accelerated growth of Engineered Solutions businesses."

Second Quarter 2021 and First Six Months 2021 Financial Results

Net sales from continuing operations increased by 55% to $61.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net sales from continuing operations increased for the first six months of 2021 by 35% to $123.0 million, compared to $91.4 million for the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit as a percent of net sales was 23% for the second quarter of 2021 and 24% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 26% for the second quarter of 2020 and 25% for the first six months of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations increased by 32% to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.44 per diluted share, from $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the first six months of 2021 increased by 79% to $8.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $4.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

Net loss, including discontinued operations, was ($4.5) million for the second quarter of 2021, or ($0.71) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.9) million, or ($0.30) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021, including discontinued operations, was $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Eastern Company will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 and other matters on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Participants can access the conference call by phone at 844-369-8770 (toll free in US & Canada) or 862-298-0840 (international).Participants can also join via the web at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/42361.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "would", "should", "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "intends", "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," "opportunities" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates, the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and the measures being taken to limit the spread and resurgence of COVID-19, including supply chain disruptions, delays in delivery of our products to our customers, impact on demand for our products, reductions in production levels, increased costs, including costs of raw materials, the impact on global economic conditions, the availability, terms and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, and risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with reduced workforce; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of any resurgences and the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic activity can resume; vaccination rates; changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures we provide in this release should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to the nearest GAAP results is provided with this release.

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have presented adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income, diluted earnings per common share, or other measures prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of impairment losses, losses on sale of subsidiaries, transaction expenses, factory relocation expenses and restructuring costs, and gains on the sale of assets. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides important comparability of underlying operational results, allowing investors and management to access operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and excluding, when they occur, the impacts of impairment losses, losses on sale of subsidiaries, transaction expenses, factory relocation expenses and restructuring expenses, and gains on the sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business including our business segments, to assess our performance relative to our competitors, and to establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, GAAP financial measures.

We believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures in addition to GAAP financial measures provides investors greater transparency to the information used by our management for its financial and operational decision-making. We further believe that providing this information better enables our investors to understand our operating performance and to assess the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company 
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020     July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020  
Net sales
  $ 61,247,592     $ 39,507,800     $ 123,021,025     $ 91,353,901  
Cost of products sold
    (47,270,990 )     (29,188,182 )     (93,535,153 )     (68,111,738 )
Gross margin
    13,976,602       10,319,618       29,485,872       23,242,163  
                                 
Product development expense
    (1,088,380 )     (917,513 )     (2,105,942 )     (1,839,464 )
Selling and administrative expenses
    (9,375,537 )     (6,545,525 )     (18,319,931 )     (14,752,316 )
Operating profit
    3,512,685       2,856,580       9,059,999       6,650,383  
                                 
Interest expense
    (434,147 )     (454,915 )     (961,291 )     (1,075,663 )
Other income
    525,124       303,741       2,951,873       603,322  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
    3,603,662       2,705,406       11,050,581       6,178,042  
                                 
Income taxes
    (848,302 )     (624,949 )     (2,601,424 )     (1,455,033 )
Net income from continuing operations
    2,755,360       2,080,457       8,449,157       4,723,009  
                                 
Discontinued Operations (see note B )
                               
Gain (loss) from operations of discontinued units
    1,128,286       (5,137,249 )     1,339,467       (4,831,485 )
Loss on classification as held for sale
    (10,583,078 )     -       (10,583,078 )     -  
Income tax benefit
    2,225,658       1,168,011       2,175,946       1,115,512  
Loss on discontinued operations
    (7,229,134 )     (3,969,238 )     (7,067,665 )     (3,715,973 )
                                 
Net (loss) income
  $ (4,473,774 )   $ (1,888,781 )   $ 1,381,491     $ 1,007,036  
                                 
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.35     $ 0.76  
                                 
Diluted
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.35     $ 0.76  
                                 
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
                               
Basic
  $ (1.15 )   $ (0.64 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.60 )
                                 
Diluted
  $ (1.15 )   $ (0.64 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.60 )
                                 
Total (loss) earnings per share:
                               
Basic
  $ (0.71 )   $ (0.30 )   $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
                                 
Diluted
  $ (0.71 )   $ (0.30 )   $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
                                 
Cash dividends per share:
  $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.22     $ 0.22  
                                 

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS
           
             
    July 3, 2021     January 2, 2021  
    (unaudited)        
Current Assets
           
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 16,890,642     $ 15,291,825  
Marketable securities
    29,121       28,951  
Accounts receivable, less allowances: 2021 - $564,061; 2020 - $486,707
    35,109,931       31,804,207  
Inventories
    48,830,376       43,121,737  
Current portion of notes receivable
    459,863       398,414  
Prepaid expenses and other assets
    6,470,105       3,152,720  
Current assets held for sale
    33,268,203       17,937,918  
Total Current Assets
    141,058,241       111,735,772  
                 
Property, Plant and Equipment
    51,395,884       52,173,305  
Accumulated depreciation
    (25,381,312 )     (25,976,187 )
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
    26,014,572       26,197,118  
                 
Goodwill
    71,061,057       70,994,178  
Trademarks
    5,404,284       5,404,284  
Patents and other intangibles net of accumulated amortization
    24,908,099       27,089,071  
Long term notes receivable, less current portion
    985,916       1,677,277  
Right of Use Assets
    12,109,866       12,594,663  
Long-term assets held for sale
    -       19,894,688  
Other Assets
    114,469,222       137,654,161  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS
  $ 281,542,035     $ 275,587,051  
                 

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
           
    July 3, 2021     January 2, 2021  
    (unaudited)        
Current Liabilities
           
Accounts payable
  $ 27,223,679     $ 21,311,619  
Accrued compensation
    3,364,766       3,474,686  
Other accrued expenses
    3,496,332       3,362,032  
Current portion of lease liability
    2,951,252       2,798,712  
Current portion of long-term debt
    7,687,689       6,437,689  
Current liabilities held for sale
    5,697,064       3,281,225  
Total Current Liabilities
    50,420,782       40,665,963  
                 
Deferred income taxes
    2,957,771       2,957,771  
Other long-term liabilities
    1,144,127       1,144,126  
Lease liability
    9,367,281       9,834,853  
Long-term debt, less current portion
    78,672,380       82,255,803  
Accrued postretirement benefits
    1,154,279       1,185,139  
Accrued pension cost
    30,929,978       33,188,623  
Long-term liabilities held for sale
    -       48,315  
Total Liabilities
    174,646,598       171,280,593  
                 
Shareholders' Equity
               
Voting Preferred Stock, no par value:
               
Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares
               
Nonvoting Preferred Stock, no par value:
               
Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares
               
Common Stock, no par value, Authorized: 50,000,000 shares
    32,181,055       31,501,041  
Issued: 9,018,483 shares in 2021 and 8,996,625 shares in 2020
               
Outstanding: 6,268,754 shares in 2021 and 6,246,896 shares in 2020
               
Treasury Stock: 2,749,729 shares in 2021 and 2,749,729 shares in 2020
    (20,537,962 )     (20,537,962 )
Retained earnings
    123,324,953       122,840,131  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
               
Foreign currency translation
    1,238,658       953,863  
Unrealized loss on marketable securities, net of tax
    (4,379 )     (4,507 )
Unrealized loss on interest rate swap, net of tax
    (889,938 )     (1,387,085 )
Unrecognized net pension and postretirement benefit costs, net of tax
    (28,416,950 )     (29,059,023 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (28,072,609 )     (29,496,752 )
Total Shareholders' Equity
    106,895,437       104,306,458  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
  $ 281,542,035     $ 275,587,051  
                 

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

       
    Six Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020  
Operating Activities
           
Net income
  $ 1,381,491     $ 1,007,036  
Less: Loss from discontinued operations
    (7,067,665 )     (3,715,973 )
Income from continuing operations
  $ 8,449,156     $ 4,723,009  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
               
by operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    3,531,159       3,212,648  
Unrecognized pension and postretirement benefits
    (1,722,275 )     (962,094 )
(Gain) on sale of equipment and other assets
    (1,555,983 )     (424,211 )
Provision for doubtful accounts
    73,097       156,286  
Stock compensation expense
    680,014       448,669  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable
    (3,343,695 )     2,949,581  
Inventories
    (5,763,475 )     (2,379,330 )
Prepaid expenses and other
    (3,057,099 )     420,134  
Other assets
    (143,156 )     734,790  
Accounts payable
    6,047,550       256,484  
Accrued compensation
    (144,509 )     (1,527,149 )
Other accrued expenses
    1,215,384       (1,057,698 )
Net cash provided by operating activities
    4,266,168       6,551,119  
                 
Investing Activities
               
Marketable securities
    (171 )     8,389  
Business disposition
    -       1,178,601  
Issuance of notes receivable
    -       (1,251,943 )
Payments received from notes receivable
    629,912       -  
Proceeds from sale of equipment
    2,044,338       445,212  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
    (1,810,434 )     (830,077 )
Net cash provided by/used in investing activities
    863,645       (449,818 )
                 
Financing Activities
               
Principal payments on long-term debt
    (2,336,564 )     (2,622,745 )
Financing leases, net
    169,765       -  
Purchase common stock for treasury
    -       (368,864 )
Dividends paid
    (1,375,509 )     (1,372,673 )
Net cash used in financing activities
    (3,542,308 )     (4,364,282 )
                 
Discontinued Operations
           
Cash provided by operating activities
    1,261,868       805,880  
Cash used in investing activities
    (571,945 )     (153,342 )
Cash provided by discontinued operations
    689,923       652,538  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
    147,050       (400,006 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
    2,424,478       1,989,551  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
    16,101,635       14,883,954  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1
  $ 18,526,113     $ 16,873,505  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
               
Interest
  $ 1,264,023     $ 1,400,035  
Income taxes
    284,075       209,100  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities
               
Right of use asset
    (484,797 )     (299,567 )
Lease liability
    315,032       299,567  
                 
1includes cash from assets held for sale of $1.6 million as of July 3, 2021 and $1.7 million as of June 27, 2020
               
                 

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net
Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share 
from Continuing Operations Calculation

For the Three and Six Months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020

($000's)
                       
                         
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020     July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020  
Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
  $ 2,755     $ 2,080     $ 8,449     $ 4,723  
                                 
Earnings per share from continuing operations as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP):
                               
                                 
Basic
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.35     $ 0.76  
Diluted
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.35     $ 0.76  
                                 
Adjustments:
                               
Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building, net of tax
    -       -       (1,353 )A     -  
Total adjustments (Non-GAAP)
    -       -       (1,353 )     -  
                                 
Adjusted net income from continuing operations
  $ 2,755     $ 2,080     $ 7,096     $ 4,723  
                                 
                                 
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations ; (Non-GAAP):
                               
                                 
Basic
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.13     $ 0.76  
Diluted
  $ 0.44     $ 0.33     $ 1.13     $ 0.76  
                                 
A) Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building
                               
                                 

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations calculation

For the Three and Six Months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020

($000's)
                       
                   
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020     July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020  
                         
Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
  $ 2,755     $ 2,080     $ 8,449     $ 4,723  
Interest expense
    434       455       961       1,076  
Provision for income taxes
    848       625       2,601       1,455  
Depreciation and amortization
    1,721       1,577       3,531       3,213  
Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd Building
    -       -       (1,841 )A     -  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
  $ 5,758     $ 4,737     $ 13,701     $ 10,467  
                                 
A) Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building
                               
                                 

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658998/The-Eastern-Company-Reports-Second-Q ...

