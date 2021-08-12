Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.57 per share to $0.61 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.



Ward Nye, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today’s announced dividend increase extends Martin Marietta’s track record of delivering meaningful and sustainable dividends as part of our longstanding and balanced capital allocation priorities. Our strong cash generation and financial flexibility allow the Company to prudently balance returning capital to shareholders and investing in growth opportunities, as we continue to drive sustainable growth and superior shareholder value.”