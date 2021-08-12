checkAd

Verizon Elects Carol B. Tomé to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the election of Carol B. Tomé to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Tomé is the Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the world’s largest package delivery company and a premier provider of global supply chain management solutions. She has served as a director of UPS since 2003, and became CEO in June 2020, leading UPS through an unprecedented surge in demand for services.

Ms. Tomé served on Verizon’s Board of Directors in 2020, prior to her appointment as CEO of UPS.

Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are excited to have Carol rejoin our Board as we continue to grow our 5G business and implement our network strategy. Carol is a highly accomplished leader who brings to Verizon significant financial and strategic planning expertise acquired at UPS and during her 24 year career at The Home Depot, Inc. as she helped it transform into one of the world’s largest retailers. She has a proven track record in growing and innovating at both consumer and B2B businesses with large geographic footprints and employee bases. She has also lead the adoption by UPS of a forward-looking ESG strategy announced in June 2021.”

The addition of Ms. Tomé will bring Verizon’s total board membership to 11, ten of whom are independent, effective September 1, 2021.

Before becoming CEO at UPS, Ms. Tomé served as Chief Financial Officer of Home Depot, one of the world’s largest retailers, from 2001, and Executive Vice President – Corporate Services from 2007, until her retirement in 2019. She also served as Senior Vice President – Finance and Accounting/Treasurer of Home Depot. Previously, she served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ms. Tomé holds a B.S. in Communication from the University of Wyoming and an MBA in Finance from the University of Denver.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

