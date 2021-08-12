checkAd

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 22:35  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

         
For the periods ended June 30, Three months   Six months  
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   2021   2020   2021   2020  
         
Net revenue $ 69,960 $ 50,124 $ 134,654 $ 100,025  
Expenses   48,761   36,697   95,951   75,785  
Operating earnings   21,199   13,427   38,703   24,240  
Net gains (losses)   56,467   43,254   98,438   (118,035 )
Net earnings (loss) before income taxes   77,666   56,681   137,141   (93,795 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   10,835   5,437   19,449   (10,128 )
Net earnings (loss) $ 66,831 $ 51,244 $ 117,692 $ (83,667 )
         
Attributable to shareholders:        
Net earnings (loss) $ 65,138 $ 50,486 $ 114,763 $ (85,882 )
EBITDA   24,708   17,302   45,919   31,672  
Adjusted cash flow from operations   19,201   15,403   37,693   28,723  
         
Attributable to shareholders, diluted per share amounts:        
Net earnings (loss) $ 2.42 $ 1.87 $ 4.24 $ (3.38 )
EBITDA   0.92   0.64   1.70   1.18  
Adjusted cash flow from operations   0.72   0.57   1.39   1.07  


As at   2021 2020  
($ in millions, except per share amounts)   June 30 December 31 June 30
         
Assets under management   $ 51,641 $ 45,984 $ 31,196
Assets under administration     29,902   22,289   20,010
Shareholders' equity     780   700   596
Securities     698   633   511
         
Diluted per share        
Shareholders' equity   $ 29.09 $ 25.69 $ 22.07
Securities     26.03   23.23   18.92
         

The Company is once again reporting historic highs in many key financial metrics for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including Net revenue, Operating earnings, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, assets under management (“AUM”) and assets under administration (“AUA”).

The Company’s total client assets, which include AUM and AUA, increased to $81.5 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 19% increase from $68.3 billion as at December 31, 2020, and a 59% increase from $51.2 billion as at June 30, 2020. AUM grew to $51.6 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 12% increase from $46.0 billion as at December 31, 2020, and a 66% increase from $31.2 billion as at June 30, 2020. The continued recovery in the global financial markets, and the strong inflow of assets experienced by GuardCap Asset Management Limited (“GuardCap”), our UK-based investment management subsidiary, and the acquisition of Agincourt in Q4 2020 drove the growth in AUM. GuardCap’s AUM has grown to $15.0 billion as at June 30, 2021, representing a $4.3 billion growth since the beginning of the current year. The Company’s AUA grew to $29.9 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 34% increase from $22.3 billion as at December 31, 2020 and a 49% increase from $20.0 billion as at June 30, 2020. The acquisition of a Canadian wealth management business on March 1, 2021, which was subsequently renamed Guardian Partners Inc., added $5.4 billion in total client assets in the first quarter of 2021, of which $5.1 billion was included in AUA and $0.3 billion in AUM.

The Company is reporting Operating earnings of $21.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 58% or $7.8 million higher than the $13.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. The significant growth experienced by the Company’s businesses was led by GuardCap, IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc., our MGA subsidiary and, to a lesser extent, the contributions from the businesses acquired over the past three quarters.

Net revenue for the current quarter grew to a historic high of $70.0 million, 40% or $19.9 million higher than the $50.1 million reported in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase reflects largely our successful organic growth in revenues and, to a lesser extent, the addition of revenues from the acquired businesses over the same period.

Expenses in the current quarter were $48.8 million, a $12.1 million increase from $36.7 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The higher expenses reflect the growth in our businesses, strategic investments being made in the Canadian Retail Asset Management initiative and the addition of $5.3 million in new expenses from the acquired businesses over the same period.

Global equity markets continued to experience positive performance during the current quarter, resulting in Net gains of $56.5 million in the current quarter.

As a result of the Net gains and Operating earnings described above, the Company's Net earnings attributable to shareholders in the current quarter were $65.1 million, compared to $50.5 million in the same quarter in 2020.

EBITDA attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $24.7 million, compared to $17.3 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $19.2 million, compared to $15.4 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increases of 43% and 25%, respectively, in these measures are reflective of the growth delivered by the Company’s operating businesses.

The Company’s Shareholders’ equity as at June 30, 2021 increased to $780 million, or $29.09 per share(1), from $700 million, or $25.69 per share(1) as at December 31, 2020, and $596 million, or $22.07 per share(1) as at June 30, 2020. The fair value of the Company’s Securities as at June 30, 2021 increased to $698 million, or $26.03 per share(1), from $633 million, or $23.23 per share(1) as at December 31, 2020 and $511 million, or $18.92 per share(1) as at June 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on October 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2021.

The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.  

                 
  Jun 30,
2021 		Mar 31,
2021 		Dec 31,
2020 		Sep 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2020 		Mar 31,
2020 		Dec 31,
2019 		Sep 30,
2019
                 
                 
As at ($ in millions)                
Assets under management $ 51,641 $ 47,643 $ 45,984 $ 32,734 $ 31,196 $ 27,527   $ 31,147 $ 30,243  
Assets under administration   29,902   28,680   22,289   20,755   20,010   18,152     20,248   19,040  
                 
                 
For the three months ended ($ in thousands)                
Net revenue $ 69,960 $ 64,694 $ 63,724 $ 52,042 $ 50,124 $ 49,901   $ 49,865 $ 45,983  
Operating earnings   21,199   17,504   18,493   12,108   13,427   10,813     13,030   12,105  
Net gains (losses)   56,467   41,971   80,983   35,739   43,254   (161,289 )   24,140   (1,274 )
Net earnings (loss)   66,831   50,861   87,083   42,652   51,244   (134,911 )   31,808   8,952  
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders   65,138   49,625   86,039   42,201   50,486   (136,368 )   30,787   8,275  
                 
                 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders:              
Class A and Common per share (in $)                
Basic $ 2.59 $ 1.95 $ 3.38 $ 1.66 $ 1.99 $ (5.35 ) $ 1.20 $ 0.32  
Diluted   2.42   1.83   3.17   1.56   1.87   (5.35 )   1.13   0.31  
Dividends paid on Class A and Common shares (in $) $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15   $ 0.15 $ 0.15  
                 
                 
As at                
Shareholders' equity ($ in thousands) $ 780,323 $ 737,363 $ 699,610 $ 631,863 $ 596,265 $ 562,821   $ 682,777 $ 653,983  
                 
Per Class A and Common share (1) (in $)                
Basic $ 31.15 $ 29.02 $ 27.43 $ 24.80 $ 23.50 $ 22.18   $ 26.73 $ 25.49  
Diluted   29.09   27.14   25.69   23.25   22.07   20.94     25.01   23.93  
                 
Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands)   27,263   27,691   27,740   27,758   27,758   27,758     27,839   27,956  
                 

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. The Company is headquartered in Canada and also has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States and the Caribbean. It provides investment and wealth management services to clients and services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and life insurance managing general agency. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information, contact:

Donald Yi George Mavroudis
Chief Financial Officer President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 350-3136 (416) 364-8341

(1)The Company's management uses EBITDA attributable to shareholders (formerly EBITDA), including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders (formerly Adjusted cash flow from operations), including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, stock-based compensation, net gains or losses, less amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders (formerly Adjusted cash flow from operations) as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and non-controlling interests. The most comparable IFRS measures are Net earnings, which were $66.8 million in 2021 (2020 - $51.2 million), and Net cash from operating activities, which was $26.4 million in 2021 (2020 - $24.8 million). The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable IFRS measures.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.      For the periods ended June 30,Three months Six months ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020      Net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board