DraftKings Marketplace and Autograph Instantly Sell Out Entire First Premier Preseason Access Collection Featuring Tom Brady

Launch Sees Immense User Demand Across All Five Opening NFT Drops as Signature Editions Arrive Tomorrow

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Marketplace, the mainstream accessible NFT ecosystem developed by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), received enormous fanfare yesterday as all five Tom Brady Premier Preseason Access Collection drops provided by Autograph sold out immediately. Each respective drop across the Carbon, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby editions were all purchased instantly via primary sales at accessible prices ranging from $12-$100 USD. The secondary-transactions market also saw tremendous engagement as thousands of users listed and sold NFTs within the community amounting to over $1 million in gross merchandise volume (GMV).



“Our goal is to build a highly-accessible experience that introduces millions to the world of digital collectibles through DraftKings Marketplace, and so I would like to thank our community for the tremendous support of yesterday’s opening day drops,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings. “The feedback on user experience has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans queueing up to be a part of this initial NFT drop at multiples of the supply offered. This was an absolute success and important first milestone toward meeting our long-term objectives for the platform.”

With a total of just over 10,000 Premier NFTs for the inaugural Tom Brady digital collectibles created by Autograph, the drop queues of users across each edition were three times larger than the available supply and instantly sold out. This remarkable demand was complemented by the platform’s intuitive design for ease of use that drove positive user sentiment throughout the day by enabling both new and longtime collectors to seamlessly buy and sell the exclusive digital content. Through the partnership with Autograph, tomorrow marks a fresh opportunity for collectors to acquire the exclusive new Tom Brady Signature Preseason Access Collection featuring NFTs that are each digitally signed by Brady himself, and begin dropping at 3pm ET on August 13th.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response we received on our initial NFT drop,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. “Our creative team works very closely with our athlete partners to create an authentic, artistic collection for consumers, and the speed at which we sold out is a testament to the high-quality and accessibility of the unique product we are offering.”