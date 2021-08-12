checkAd

Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Court Approved Settlement of Final Claim Removing Last Obstacle to Company’s Final Liquidation and Stockholder Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company" or "Swisher") today announced that it has settled the last remaining claim against the Company now permitting the Company to proceed with its final dissolution and liquidation.

On August 6, 2021, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") approved a settlement agreement dated August 3, 2021 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Swisher Hygiene Inc., a Delaware corporation in dissolution, and Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, "Honeycrest"). The Settlement Agreement settles all claims, demands and causes of action of any kind or nature whatsoever, whether known or unknown, that Honeycrest has made or could have made previously, now, or hereafter against the Company, its stockholders, or its affiliates, arising from a 1990 license agreement entered into between Honeycrest and two frozen desert licensors that were subsequently acquired as a subsidiary by Coolbrands International Inc., Swisher's predecessor.

The Settlement Agreement resolves over 23 years of litigation represented by three New York cases, Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. v. Integrated Brands, Inc., New York Supreme Court, Queens County (Index No. 5204/1998) ("Honeycrest I"); Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. v. Swisher Hygiene Inc., et al., New York Supreme Court, Queens County (Index No. 29666/01, renumbered as an e-filed case under Index No. 705039/2020) ("Honeycrest II"); and Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. v. Swisher Hygiene Inc., Integrated Brands, Inc., 7624026 Canada Inc., and John and Jane Does #1 through #99, New York Supreme Court, Queens County (Index No. 706482/2017) ("Honeycrest III"). The Settlement Agreement also terminates all appeals, including Honeycrest's 2018 appeal of the dismissal of the Honeycrest III complaint, and Honeycrest's 2021 appeal of the denial of Honeycrest's motion to strike Swisher's Answer and Counterclaim in Honeycrest II, both of which were pending at the time of the Settlement Agreement.

The Settlement Agreement includes a payment by Swisher to Honeycrest of $5.3 million, and removes the final obstacle to the Company's dissolution and final liquidation.

As previously reported, in June 2020 the Delaware Court permitted the Company to make a $10 million interim distribution to the Company's stockholders. At that time, however, the Delaware Court ordered the Company to establish a reserve (the "Reserve") of $6.9 million for the Honeycrest claim. In March 2021, the Delaware Court denied the Company's request for a second interim distribution to stockholders of $5 million. In May 2021, the Delaware Court denied the Company's request to utilize a portion of the Reserve for defense costs associated with the Honeycrest claim. With this background, and given the 23-year history of the Honeycrest litigation extensively discussed in prior Company filings, we believe a resolution of this dispute by any means other than a settlement agreement was highly unlikely in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the cost of prolonged litigation and unrelated administrative, legal and accounting costs would have continued to deplete the Company's remaining assets, threatening any further distribution to the Company' stockholders. Accordingly, the Company, seeking to bring this matter to a close on the best available terms for its stockholders, entered into the Settlement Agreement.

