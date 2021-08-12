checkAd

Chase Corporation Announces Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:44  |  45   |   |   

Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, has entered into a new amended and restated credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, and with participation from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PNC Bank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

The new credit agreement was entered into to amend, restate and extend the Company’s preexisting credit facility, which was previously set to mature on December 15, 2021. Moreover, the agreement provides for additional liquidity to finance acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures, and for other general corporate purposes. The new agreement increases the Company’s borrowing capabilities to $200 million (up from $150 million under the old facility), with the ability to request an increase in this amount by an additional $100 million at the individual or collective option of any of the lenders (up from $50 million under the old facility).

Adam P. Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated that, “Under this new credit agreement, we obtained an increased revolving credit facility which will continue to position us with adequate debt capital and available cash to execute our inorganic growth plans. In this competitive market, having immediate access to funds gives us an advantage in our acquisition program, putting us in the position to close transactions to fulfill our strategic initiatives. Working with our lenders, led by Bank of America, along with Wells Fargo, PNC and JP Morgan, we have established a great structure to meet our needs going forward.”

Similar to the previous agreement, the applicable interest rate for the new revolving facility and new term loan is based on the effective London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus a range of 1.00% to 1.75%, depending on the consolidated net leverage ratio of Chase and its subsidiaries. The new credit agreement has a five-year term with interest payments due at the end of the applicable LIBOR period (but in no event less frequently than the three-month anniversary of the commencement of such LIBOR period) and principal payment due at the expiration of the agreement, July 27, 2026. The new credit agreement contains provisions that may replace LIBOR as the benchmark index under certain circumstances. In addition, the Company may elect a base rate option for all or a portion of the new revolving facility, in which case interest payments shall be due with respect to such portion of the new revolving facility on the last business day of each quarter.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chase Corporation Announces Amended and Restated Credit Agreement Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, has entered into a new amended and restated credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste