JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Marianne Lake, Co-Head of Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $286.4 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Wertpapier


