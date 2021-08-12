VAALCO Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in EnerCom, Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell is scheduled to make a presentation on Monday, August 16th at 2:20 pm Mountain Time.



Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on VAALCO’s website, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of VAALCO’s website under “Presentations” on Monday morning, August 16th, 2021.