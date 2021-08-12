Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Waiver of Option to Acquire Tritium

“Since making our minority investment in Tritium in 2018, we continue to believe it is important to evolve our business portfolio to address progressive customer needs in a market where a growing need for rapid charging is one of the top barriers to EV purchase,” said Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “To this end, we support the agreement for Tritium to become a publicly listed company through a proposed business combination among Tritium, Tritium DCFC Limited and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II, a special purpose acquisition company.”

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), and Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) company, today announced the companies have entered into an agreement for Gilbarco Veeder-Root to waive its call option right to acquire Tritium.

“Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been a key partner for Tritium in our company’s growth and maturation,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter.

“It’s critical that companies planning for growth have experienced partners in place to amplify and guide success,” said Robert Tichio, Partner and Managing Director at Riverstone Holdings LLC and Chairman of the board of directors of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (“DCRN”). “Tritium has had a strong partner and shareholder in Gilbarco Veeder-Root, setting it up for market success.”

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been a strategic investor in Tritium and purchased an exclusive option to acquire Tritium in September 2018. On August 1, 2021, the companies reached an agreement to waive the option and, prior to the business combination among Tritium, Tritium DCFC Limited (“NewCo”) and DCRN (the “Business Combination”), Gilbarco Veeder-Root will execute a lock-up agreement on the same terms as the other existing Tritium shareholders.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.