Key dates for proposed additional dividend

Oslo, 12 August 2021: Reference is made to Yara’s stock exchange release dated 16 July 2021 and proposed additional dividend of NOK 20 per share.

The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend, if approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting:





Ex dividend NOK 20.00 as of: 07 September 2021

Record date: 08 September 2021

Dividend payment date: 15 September 2021

ADR dividend payment date: 22 September 2021







Contact



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





