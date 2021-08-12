checkAd

William Guyer to join Corcept as Chief Development Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 23:00  |  25   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced the appointment, effective August 16, 2021, of William Guyer, PharmD, as the company’s Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Guyer comes to Corcept from Gilead Sciences, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Medical Affairs. He will report to Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. Andreas Grauer, MD, previously Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer, has become a senior medical advisor to the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Bill to Corcept,” said Dr. Belanoff. “His decades of experience developing medications to treat complex diseases, including in areas where no effective treatments had previously existed, his commitment to putting patients first, and his proven ability to build and lead teams will make him an exceptional addition to our management team.”

Dr. Guyer brings approximately 30 years of medical and clinical experience to his role at Corcept, including nearly 20 years in positions of increasing seniority at Gilead Sciences. Since 2015 he has served as Senior Vice President of Gilead’s global Medical Affairs team, with responsibility for developing strategies to advance compounds from research to commercialization – including designing and supporting company and investigator-sponsored studies and health outcomes research, as well as scientific communications and medical education for Gilead’s entire portfolio of medications. Dr. Guyer has been involved in numerous successful drug launches in his career, helping to develop and bring to market medicines for very complex diseases. He has led innovative drug development, medical and scientific programs and partnerships, including collaborative studies, cooperative group engagement and real-world data generation across a broad portfolio in infectious diseases, liver diseases, oncology and inflammation. He holds a PharmD from the University of Southern California.

“I am thrilled to join Corcept at such a promising time in its development,” said Dr. Guyer. “Cortisol modulation’s potential to treat such a wide array of serious diseases and to help patients with critical unmet medical needs is incredibly exciting. I look forward to helping my colleagues design, implement and advance our clinical programs as broadly and rapidly as possible.”

About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business and achieve our goals and conduct our clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and to generate sufficient revenue to fund our commercial operations and development programs; the availability of competing treatments, including generic versions of Korlym; our ability to obtain acceptable prices or adequate insurance coverage and reimbursement for Korlym; risks related to the development of our product candidates, including their clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates and oversight, and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. These and other risks are set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those concerning the start of Dr. Guyer’s employment and Dr. Grauer’s continued service as an advisor to the Company. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@corcept.com
www.corcept.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

William Guyer to join Corcept as Chief Development Officer MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board