Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans for its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will release earnings results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 after market close. The earnings press release will provide financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and year-to-date period ended July 31, 2021.



The earnings press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.