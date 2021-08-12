checkAd

Lifeway Foods Announces Expanded Distribution in Ireland

Lifeway Kefir Now Available at Tesco Stores in Ireland

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced the expansion of kefir distribution in the Irish market with a listing at Tesco. The initial offering of 1L Lifeway Kefir bottles is now shipping and available on shelves.

“Our success in Ireland has been crucial to our European business plan,” said Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We are excited to bring our kefir to an even greater audience of shoppers in Ireland and look forward to continued flavor and assortment expansion. Tesco’s history of leadership in the grocery space is well documented, and we’re proud to partner with them as we continue our mission to bring healthy products to people around the world.”

Last year, Tesco reported that demand for kefir drinks was up 400%. Additionally, Research and Markets released a report on the kefir market that stated they expect global kefir sales to grow to $2.05 billion USD by 2025, due in part to the surge in consumption prompted by a focus on digestive health and immune support related to COVID-19.

About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

