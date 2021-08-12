MSP Recovery Scores Major Victory in Court Ruling Against IDS Property Casualty

Data analytics company, MSP Recovery, LLC and its affiliates (“MSP Recovery”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader that recently announced a planned business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW), today announced a major legal victory in its continuing disruption of the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system by discovering payments made by Medicare Secondary Payers that should have been paid by Primary Payers.

Judge David C. Miller of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida ruled there was at least “willful indifference” by IDS Property Casualty Insurance Company (“IDS”) in not complying with his August 6, 2018 order which required IDS to provide identifying data of its insureds, including names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. IDS is required by federal law and state statutes to maintain these data points to identify Medicare beneficiaries. However, IDS “failed to ascertain whether their insured was entitled to Medicare benefits” and “knowingly and willfully turned a blind eye and evaded its primary obligation when it received the Medicare enrollee’s medical bills,” according to the Court.

Judge Miller imposed sanctions upon IDS for “willfully” violating his court order and also certified a class action on behalf of all Florida Medicare Advantage Organizations, downstream providers and their assignees, and a summary judgment in favor of the entire class.

John H. Ruiz, founder of MSP Recovery and MSP Law and the lead attorney representing MSPA, argued that IDS had the primary obligation to cover these items and services but failed to do so. Mr. Ruiz further argued that IDS was required to maintain data that would allow it to determine which claimants were Medicare beneficiaries as required by federal law to prevent losses to the Medicare Trust Fund.

Mr. Ruiz argued that IDS’s auto insurance arm is the primary responsible party when someone insured by IDS is involved in a car accident and incurs medical expenses from the accident. However, as MSP Law has shown – using MSP Recovery’s system and data analytics – the Secondary Payer and the Medicare Payers often end up paying the medical bills. Mr. Ruiz said MSP proved that IDS was aware of this, but still allowed the Medicare Payers to pay the claims. As a result, Medicare Trust Funds were wasted.