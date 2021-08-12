NXT Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.

Key financial and operational highlights for Q2-21 are summarized below:

The Company recorded survey revenue of $3.14 million in Q2-21 and YTD 2021;

Net income per common share for Q2-21 was $0.02 basic and $0.02 diluted, including stock-based compensation and amortization expense of $0.50 million;

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $0.73 million during Q2-21;

Net income per common share for YTD 2021 was $0.00 basic and $0.00 diluted, including stock-based compensation and amortization expense of $0.96 million;

Cash flow used in operating activities was $0.15 million for YTD 2021;

Cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2021 were $3.78 million;

The Company acquired the rights to use the SFD technology to explore for geothermal resources;

The Company received $1,000,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada’s Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (the "HASCAP Loan");

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased by $0.13 million (16%) as compared to Q2-20, due primarily to the receipt of a higher Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") and lower professional fees; and

G&A for YTD-2021 as compared to YTD-2020 decreased by $0.22 million (12%), mostly due to receiving the CERS in 2021, decreased professional fees, and no business development travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key financial and operational highlights occurring subsequent to Q2-21 are summarized below:

On July 1, 2021 energy exploration veteran, Gerry Sheehan, joined the Board of Directors; and

The Company began receiving advisory services and funding of up to $50,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC IRAP”) to support the research and development of the SFD technology for geothermal applications.

Message to Shareholders

George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, commented, “With $3.14 million of revenue, net income of $0.02 per share and cash flow from operations of $0.73 million, this quarter showed modest but initial results of our business development efforts. We were also pleased to have recently announced NXT was able to further strengthen its financial foundation by securing the HASCAP Loan of $1,000,000, that energy exploration veteran Gerry Sheehan joined our Board of Directors, and that NXT is now receiving advisory services and funding from NRC IRAP to support the research and development of the SFD technology for geothermal applications.

“On the business development side, hydrocarbon survey opportunities continue to progress well in our core areas of focus in Africa, Mexico, Asia, and in South America. In addition, we are in discussions with multiple geothermal companies about providing SFD services to them. For these reasons, we are optimistic about the second half of 2021, and will remain focussed on contract-execution in order to deliver value to our shareholders. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire team at NXT, I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support.”

Summary highlights of NXT's 2021 second quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2020) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's second quarter 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $)

Q2-21

Q2-20

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

Operating results: Survey revenues $ 3,144,373 $ 136,566 $ 3,144,373 $ 136,566 Survey costs, net 383,211 231,885 648,694 533,846 General & administrative expenses 682,851 810,172 1,583,160 1,806,171 Amortization 444,171 442,180 885,995 890,561 Other Expenses 100,934 132,038 136,869 (282,002 ) 1,611,167 1,616,275 3,254,718 2,948,576 Net income (loss) $ 1,533,206 $ (1,479,709 ) $ (110,345 ) $ (2,812,010 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) Common shares outstanding as at end of the period 64,556,305 64,406,891 64,556,305 64,406,891 Weighted average of common shares outstanding for the period: Basic 64,526,430 64,406,891 64,499,475 64,406,891 Diluted 66,007,218 64,406,891 64,499,475 64,406,891 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 729,564 $ (1,097,591 ) $ (153,756 ) $ (1,696,781 ) Financing activities 1,016,590 (31,357 ) 1,036,225 (42,515 ) Investing activities (176,617 ) 834,302 14,644 863,726 Effect of foreign rate changes on cash (63,769 ) (159,499 ) (78,268 ) (37,313 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 1,505,768 (454,145 ) 818,845 (912,883 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,003,223 2,399,507 2,690,146 2,858,245 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 3,508,991 1,945,362 3,508,991 1,945,362 Cash and cash equivalents 3,508,991 1,945,362 3,508,991 1,945,362 Short-term investments 269,623 2,957,568 269,623 2,957,568 Total cash and short-term investments 3,778,614 4,902,930 3,778,614 4,902,930 Net working capital balance 4,638,000 5,086,263 4,638,000 5,086,263

NXT's 2021 second quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

