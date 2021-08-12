checkAd

NXT Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 23:27  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.

Q2 Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights for Q2-21 are summarized below:

  • The Company recorded survey revenue of $3.14 million in Q2-21 and YTD 2021;
  • Net income per common share for Q2-21 was $0.02 basic and $0.02 diluted, including stock-based compensation and amortization expense of $0.50 million;
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities was $0.73 million during Q2-21;
  • Net income per common share for YTD 2021 was $0.00 basic and $0.00 diluted, including stock-based compensation and amortization expense of $0.96 million;
  • Cash flow used in operating activities was $0.15 million for YTD 2021;
  • Cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2021 were $3.78 million;
  • The Company acquired the rights to use the SFD technology to explore for geothermal resources;
  • The Company received $1,000,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada’s Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (the "HASCAP Loan");
  • General and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased by $0.13 million (16%) as compared to Q2-20, due primarily to the receipt of a higher Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") and lower professional fees; and
  • G&A for YTD-2021 as compared to YTD-2020 decreased by $0.22 million (12%), mostly due to receiving the CERS in 2021, decreased professional fees, and no business development travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key financial and operational highlights occurring subsequent to Q2-21 are summarized below:

  • On July 1, 2021 energy exploration veteran, Gerry Sheehan, joined the Board of Directors; and
  • The Company began receiving advisory services and funding of up to $50,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC IRAP”) to support the research and development of the SFD technology for geothermal applications.

Message to Shareholders

George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, commented, “With $3.14 million of revenue, net income of $0.02 per share and cash flow from operations of $0.73 million, this quarter showed modest but initial results of our business development efforts.  We were also pleased to have recently announced NXT was able to further strengthen its financial foundation by securing the HASCAP Loan of $1,000,000, that energy exploration veteran Gerry Sheehan joined our Board of Directors, and that NXT is now receiving advisory services and funding from NRC IRAP to support the research and development of the SFD technology for geothermal applications. 

“On the business development side, hydrocarbon survey opportunities continue to progress well in our core areas of focus in Africa, Mexico, Asia, and in South America.  In addition, we are in discussions with multiple geothermal companies about providing SFD services to them.  For these reasons, we are optimistic about the second half of 2021, and will remain focussed on contract-execution in order to deliver value to our shareholders. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire team at NXT, I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support.”

Summary highlights of NXT's 2021 second quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2020) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's second quarter 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $)

  Q2-21
 		  Q2-20
 		  2021 YTD
 		  2020 YTD
 		 
Operating results:        
Survey revenues $ 3,144,373   $ 136,566   $ 3,144,373   $ 136,566  
Survey costs, net   383,211     231,885     648,694     533,846  
General & administrative expenses   682,851     810,172     1,583,160     1,806,171  
Amortization   444,171     442,180     885,995     890,561  
Other Expenses   100,934     132,038     136,869     (282,002 )
    1,611,167     1,616,275     3,254,718     2,948,576  
Net income (loss) $ 1,533,206   $ (1,479,709 ) $ (110,345 ) $ (2,812,010 )
         
Income (loss) per common share:        
Basic $ 0.02   $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00   $ (0.04 )
Diluted $ 0.02   $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00   $ (0.04 )
         
Common shares outstanding as at end of the period   64,556,305     64,406,891     64,556,305     64,406,891  
Weighted average of common shares outstanding for the period:        
Basic   64,526,430     64,406,891     64,499,475     64,406,891  
Diluted   66,007,218     64,406,891     64,499,475     64,406,891  
         
Cash provided by (used in):        
Operating activities $ 729,564   $ (1,097,591 ) $ (153,756 ) $ (1,696,781 )
Financing activities   1,016,590     (31,357 )   1,036,225     (42,515 )
Investing activities   (176,617 )   834,302     14,644     863,726  
Effect of foreign rate changes on cash   (63,769 )   (159,499 )   (78,268 )   (37,313 )
Net cash inflow (outflow)   1,505,768     (454,145 )   818,845     (912,883 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period   2,003,223     2,399,507     2,690,146     2,858,245  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period   3,508,991     1,945,362     3,508,991     1,945,362  
         
Cash and cash equivalents   3,508,991     1,945,362     3,508,991     1,945,362  
Short-term investments   269,623     2,957,568     269,623     2,957,568  
Total cash and short-term investments   3,778,614     4,902,930     3,778,614     4,902,930  
         
Net working capital balance   4,638,000     5,086,263     4,638,000     5,086,263  

NXT's 2021 second quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)
North American Participants Call: 1-(855)-783-0506
Participant Pass Code 6992038

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn George Liszicasz
Vice President of Finance & CFO President & CEO
302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW 302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4 Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1 403 206 0805 +1 403 206 0800
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements   

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "expect", "plan", "schedule", "intend", "propose" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: business negotiations, opportunities, discussions, including the timing thereof and business strategies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including those related to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV/COVID-19), and the potentially negative effects thereof on the Company's workforce, its supply chain or demand for its products. Additional risk factors facing the Company are described in its most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, which have been filed electronically by means of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) located at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains disclosure respecting non-GAAP performance measures including net working capital which does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. This measure is included to enhance the overall understanding of NXT’s ability to assess liquidity at a point in time. Readers are urged to review the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures” in NXT’s MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 which is available under NXT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a further discussion of such non-GAAP measures. The financial information accompanying this news release was prepared in accordance with US GAAP unless otherwise noted. Management's discussion and analysis of financial results and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are available through the Internet in the Investor Relations section of www.nxtenergy.com or under NXT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Dundee Corporation Demonstrates Progress on Advancing Core Mining Strategy and Announces Q2 2021 ...
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board