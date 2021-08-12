Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal from Canadian Pacific Railway Does Not Constitute a Superior Proposal to Its Agreement with CN

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a “Company Superior Proposal” and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal,” as defined in KCS’ previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).

The KCS Board reaffirms its recommendation to KCS shareholders to vote in favor of the pro-competitive, end-to-end merger with CN, which will create the premier railway for the 21st century and offers unparalleled opportunities and benefits for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and the North American economy. CN and KCS’ joint voting trust application is currently under review by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”). On August 10, 2021, the STB announced that it expects to issue a decision on the use of the CN voting trust no later than August 31, 2021. KCS and CN are confident that the voting trust meets all the standards and the public interest test set forth by the STB and believe that it should be approved. KCS shareholders will receive the merger consideration immediately upon the closing of the voting trust, which is also subject to receipt of KCS shareholder approval and Mexican regulatory approvals.

As previously announced on May 21, 2021, KCS and CN entered into a definitive merger agreement, unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, pursuant to which CN agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction valued at $3251 per common share, based on CN’s May 13, 2021 offer, implying a total enterprise value of $33.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $3.8 billion of KCS debt. Under the terms of the agreement with CN, KCS shareholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each KCS common share.

Kansas City Southern Special Meeting of Stockholders

KCS has scheduled a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on August 19, 2021, for KCS shareholders to vote on the merger agreement with CN and other proposals. The KCS Board of Directors has determined, with the concurrence of CN, that if the STB has not released a public decision by August 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., Central Time, the Special Meeting will be adjourned to give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision. If the meeting is adjourned, the Board will announce the date on which it will reconvene the meeting.