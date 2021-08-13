Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

JPMorgan Brazil Consumer and Healthcare Check-up. The event will be held virtually from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on August 19.

22nd Santander Annual Conference. The conference will be held virtually from Monday, August 16, to Friday, August 20, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on August 18 and 20.

Credit Suisse 2021: Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Conference. The event will be held virtually, and the Company plans to participate on Monday, August 23, 2021.

UBS III Mexico Consumer Round table. The conference will be held virtually from Tuesday, August 24, to Thursday, August 26, 2021 and the Company plans to participate on August 26.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.