Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey

Reports Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the second US$6.0 million payment as part of the consideration for the sale of its 40% interest in the Halilağa copper gold porphyry deposit (“Halilağa”), located in Biga Province, northwest Turkey to Cengiz Holdings A.Ș. (the “Halilağa Sale Agreement”). Liberty Gold has received US$16.0 million to-date from the sale of Halilağa with a further US$6.0 million due to be received on August 11, 2022, and subject to a bank guarantee1.



Additionally, from January 1, 2021, to the date of this news release, the Company received a total of C$2.16 million from the exercise of 3,594,300 Liberty Gold common shares purchase warrants (“Warrants”), issued pursuant to the bought deal financing that closed on October 2, 2018; the Warrants are each exercisable for C$0.60 and expire on October 2, 2021. If all remaining October 2018 warrants are exercised, Liberty Gold will receive a total of C$10.5 million in cash proceeds to further strengthen its treasury.