checkAd

Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 00:38  |  45   |   |   

Reports Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the second US$6.0 million payment as part of the consideration for the sale of its 40% interest in the Halilağa copper gold porphyry deposit (“Halilağa”), located in Biga Province, northwest Turkey to Cengiz Holdings A.Ș. (the “Halilağa Sale Agreement”). Liberty Gold has received US$16.0 million to-date from the sale of Halilağa with a further US$6.0 million due to be received on August 11, 2022, and subject to a bank guarantee1.

Additionally, from January 1, 2021, to the date of this news release, the Company received a total of C$2.16 million from the exercise of 3,594,300 Liberty Gold common shares purchase warrants (“Warrants”), issued pursuant to the bought deal financing that closed on October 2, 2018; the Warrants are each exercisable for C$0.60 and expire on October 2, 2021. If all remaining October 2018 warrants are exercised, Liberty Gold will receive a total of C$10.5 million in cash proceeds to further strengthen its treasury.

The Halilağa divestiture is consistent with Liberty Gold’s strategy of re-deploying capital from non-core assets into the high-quality oxide-gold projects in the Great Basin, USA. The Company has US$15.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2021, has received US$6.0 million on August 11, 2021, and expects a further US$8.4 million in proceeds by the end of 2021. We remain well funded to complete our 2021 exploration programs and end the year with a strong treasury to continue advancing the Black Pine and Goldstrike projects in 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results:

  • At Black Pine we announced the first modern mineral resource estimate (the “Mineral Resource”)2:
    • The Mineral Resource has an effective date of May 1, 2021, is reported in a pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.20 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and consists of:
      • An indicated mineral resource of 1,715,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.51 g/t Au and contained in 105,075,000 tonnes; and
      • An inferred mineral resource of 370,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.37 g/t Au and contained in 31,211,000 tonnes.
    • A high-grade subset of the Mineral Resource using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au consists of:
      • An indicated mineral resource of 1,020,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.04 g/t Au and contained in 30,520,000 tonnes; and
      • An inferred mineral resource of 134,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au and contained in 4,440,000 tonnes.
  • On-going 2021 drill program at Black Pine targeting step-out drilling on all of the resource zones; upgrading inferred portions of the resource to indicated for use in further economic studies; and discovery drilling throughout the 12 km2 permitted drill area.
  • Commenced Preliminary Economic Assessment at Black Pine.
  • A 15,000 m RC drill program at Goldstrike began in May with a goal to convert inferred gold ounces as classified in the current resource estimate to indicated.
  • We appointed a new Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Gilligan, a senior mining executive with over 35-years of multi-commodity, international experience across technical services, capital projects, open pit mine construction and operations3.
  • We appointed a new Vice President Business Development, Brian Martin, a mining finance professional with over 13 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, investor relations and capital markets4.
  • At TV Tower we announced maiden resource estimates for five gold and copper deposits5 more than tripling the resource endowment.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey Reports Q2 2021 Financial and Operating ResultsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the second US$6.0 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleste Corporation's Half year financial report 1 January to 30 June 2021: Net sales, adjusted operating result and order backlog increased
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results
Novozymes delivers strong Q2 results and narrows full-year guidance to the high-end of the range
Goliath’s Seventh Drill Hole Intersects 48.2 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphides Veining, ~600 ...
NNIT A/S: 08/2021 Financial report for the first six months of 2021
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board