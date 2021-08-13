Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise noted.

Gran Colombia has completed a major step forward in its strategy to grow through diversification , completing the acquisition on June 4, 2021 of all the shares of Gold X Mining Corp (“Gold X”) it did not already own and then closing a $300 million offering on August 9, 2021 of 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) to fund the development of the Toroparu Project in Guyana, to prepay the remaining $18.0 million balance of its Gold Notes and for general corporate purposes. The Company is nearing completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for the Toroparu Project incorporating the recently announced high-grade results from the 2020-2021 drilling program undertaken by Gold X.





In February 2021, Gran Colombia also successfully brought its spin out of the Marmato Mining Assets to a conclusion, one in which the Company has a continuing equity ownership of 44% in Aris Gold Corporation (“Aris”). The Marmato operating and financial results are only consolidated up to February 4, 2021 and thereafter the Company equity accounts for its investment in Aris.





Gran Colombia published its inaugural sustainability report in June 2021. The report reflects a focused effort on measuring and disclosing the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) priorities and performance moving forward. The Company remains committed to the health and safety of its employees, and through COMFAMA Colombia, was the first mining company in Antioquia to secure vaccines for employees and their families. Gran Colombia has purchased 8,000 vaccines (16,000 doses), created educational vaccine campaigns, and has administered over 5,000 first doses with second doses beginning mid-August.





Gran Colombia’s gold production from its Segovia Operations totaled 52,198 ounces in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 44,377 ounces in the second quarter of 2020. Total gold production from Segovia for the first half of 2021 amounted to 101,256 ounces compared with 94,723 ounces in the first half last year. In July 2021, Segovia’s gold production, which reflected the impact of a planned four-day maintenance shutdown at the plant, was 15,258 ounces. This brings the Company’s trailing 12-months total gold production from its Segovia Operations at the end of July 2021 to 201,688 ounces, up 3% over 2020. The Company remains on track with its annual production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold from Segovia in 2021. Including Marmato production up to February 4, 2021, consolidated gold production for the first half of 2021 was 103,684 ounces compared with 104,475 ounces in the first half last year.





continued to reflect solid liquidity with total cash of $57.8 million and working capital of $59.3 million at the end of June 2021. The Company returned a total of $7.6 million to shareholders in the first half of 2021 with payment of its monthly dividends totaling $4.4 million and the repurchase of 702,000 shares at a cost of $3.2 million.





totaling $4.4 million and the repurchase of 702,000 shares at a cost of $3.2 million. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2021 was $39.6 million, up from $30.4 million in the second quarter last year largely on the strength of higher realized gold prices and higher production volume offset partially by the increase in Segovia’s total cash cost per ounce compared with the second quarter last year. Income from operations in the first half of 2021 amounted to $78.7 million compared with $71.3 million in the first half of 2020 despite including five fewer months of operating results from Marmato due to the loss of control of Aris at the beginning of February 2021. In the first half of 2021, the increase in realized gold prices together with lower G&A and share-based compensation expense more than mitigated the impact of Segovia’s higher cash costs per ounce on income from operations.





for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.6 million ($0.33 per share) compared with $17.5 million ($0.29 per share) in the second quarter last year. For the first half of 2021, adjusted net income improved to $45.5 million ($0.69 per share) from $38.7 million ($0.66 per share) in the first half last year. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted net income in the second quarter and first half of 2021 largely reflects the factors noted above regarding income from operations partially offset by an increase in income tax expense. The Company’s ongoing drilling program at Segovia continues to provide encouraging results as announced in press releases dated June 9, 2021 and July 12, 2021. Gran Colombia is carrying out 60,000 meters of drilling at Segovia in 2021 with 40,000 meters dedicated to the ongoing in-mine and near-mine drill program at its four operating mines and the other 20,000 meters is aimed at testing its highest priority brownfield targets on the 24 known veins in its mining title that it is not currently mining.



Selected Financial Information

Second Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2020



Operating data Gold produced (ounces) 52,198 48,228 103,684 104,475 Gold sold (ounces) 52,838 45,078 108,155 108,779 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (1) $ 1,797 $ 1,696 $ 1,805 $ 1,622 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 767 713 816 686 AISC ($/oz sold) (1) 1,101 1,045 1,133 954 Financial data ($000’s, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 96,353 $ 77,134 $ 198,272 $ 178,110 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 47,995 37,563 94,318 88,000 Net income (loss) 29,799 (18,578 ) 148,104 5,677 Per share - basic 0.41 (0.27 ) 2.31 0.13 Per share - diluted 0.28 (0.27 ) 1.47 0.13 Adjusted net income (1) 23,556 17,504 45,504 38,736 Per share - basic 0.33 0.29 0.69 0.66 Per share - diluted 0.28 0.25 0.58 0.56 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,786 6,992 26,403 38,860 Free cash flow (1) (2,984 ) (3,814 ) (487 ) 14,074 June 30,

December 31, 2021 2020 Balance sheet ($000’s): Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,803 $ 122,508 Gold Notes, including current portion – principal amount outstanding (2) 19,750 35,525 Convertible Debentures – principal amount outstanding (3) CA18,000 CA20,000

(1) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” in the Company’s MD&A.

(2) The Gold Notes are recorded in the Interim Financial Statements at fair value. At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of the Gold Notes outstanding were $21.6 million and $38.5 million, respectively. Refer also to Subsequent Event – Early Redemption on page 9.

(3) The Convertible Debentures are recorded in the Interim Financial Statements at fair value. At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of the Convertible Debentures outstanding were $19.2 million and $28.4 million, respectively.



About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. In Guyana, the Company is advancing the Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Latin Americas. Gran Colombia also owns an approximately 44% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia – Marmato), an approximately 27% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain – Lomero-Poyatos; Colombia – Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 situation, production guidance, and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

