Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, raising proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) (Nasdaq: CALT), a biopharma company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, today announced, in accordance with the Company's press release earlier today, the closing of a directed share issue consisting of 2,400,000 common shares at a price of SEK 135 per share (the "Issue"). The Issue will raise proceeds for the Company of approximately SEK 324 million before transaction costs. The subscription price in the Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure.

The Issue in brief

The Board of Directors of Calliditas has, in accordance with the issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2021, and as indicated in the Company's press release on earlier today, resolved on a directed share issue of 2,400,000 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 135 per share, consequently raising gross proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million. The subscription price in the Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure which is why the Board of Directors' assessment is that the subscription price is in accordance with market conditions. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to raise capital for the development of ongoing projects in a time and cost-effective manner. Moreover, the Company will further strengthen the shareholder base with Swedish and international institutional investors and sector specialist investors through the Issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for:

i.            ongoing clinical development;

ii.            pre-commercial development in the United States;

iii.            commercial activities for Nefecon, if approved for marketing by the FDA later this year; and

