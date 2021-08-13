checkAd

CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS

Notes KCS board of directors reiterated that CN transaction is superior and continues to recommend KCS stockholders vote FOR the combination

Supports KCS decision to adjourn the KCS Special Meeting of Stockholders if the Surface Transportation Board has not issued its decision on the CN-KCS joint voting trust application

Confident that the joint voting trust meets all the standards and the public interest test set forth by the Surface Transportation Board and believes that it should be approved

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) today reaffirmed its commitment to its pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”).

“We are pleased that the KCS board of directors has reiterated that the agreed transaction with CN is superior and recommends that stockholders vote FOR our pro-competitive combination. CN and KCS are committed to moving forward to create the premier railway for the 21st century. Together, we will enhance competition, drive economic growth and realize the benefits of a fully end-to-end transportation network connecting North America. We look forward to continuing to work with KCS to deliver this compelling combination to both companies’ stakeholders.”

— JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

Superior Agreed Transaction Between CN and KCS
As previously announced on May 21, 2021, KCS entered into a definitive agreement with CN, pursuant to which CN agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction valued at $325 per KCS share.1 Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, KCS stockholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each KCS common share, with KCS stockholders expected to own approximately 12.65% of the combined company. KCS’ preferred stockholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each preferred share.

KCS Special Meeting of Stockholders
CN and KCS’ joint voting trust application is currently under review by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”). The STB has stated that it expects to issue a decision on the voting trust no later than August 31, 2021. CN is confident that the voting trust meets all the standards and the public interest test set forth by the STB and believes that it should be approved. KCS shareholders will receive the merger consideration immediately upon the closing of the voting trust, which is subject to receipt of KCS shareholder approval and Mexican regulatory approvals.

