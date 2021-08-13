checkAd

MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

Initiated preclinical animal studies for MN-166 as a treatment for chlorine gas-induced induced lung disease under partnership with BARDA

Positive Phase 2 results in alcohol use disorder published in Nature Journal reinforce safety and blockbuster potential of MN-166

Phase 2 results for MN-001 in IPF

Enrollment in Phase 3 trial of MN-166 in ALS ongoing

Strong cash balance of $77M to advance multiple late-stage programs

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., (Nasdaq: MNOV, JASDAQ:4875), a biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update including results of a safety review from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in glioblastoma and results from the completed Phase 2 trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

“Over the past quarter, we have continued to advance our novel anti-inflammatory candidates across all stages of development. Through our BARDA partnership, we initiated the first animal model study for MN-166 (ibudilast) as a treatment for chlorine gas-induced lung injury and reached agreement on the second animal model study. We received a notice of allowance for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of ophthalmic disease, showcasing its broad applicability. In addition, our legacy programs remain strong, with positive results from a Phase 2 trial in alcohol use disorder recently published in Nature’s Translational Psychiatry, which serves as further validation for the underlying mechanism of MN-166 (ibudilast) and its potential to drive powerful neurological results. To that end, we continue to enroll patients in our ongoing Phase 3 trial in ALS, and the European Patent Office recently issued a notice of intention to grant for a pending patent application which covers the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and riluzole for the treatment of ALS. In collaboration with our ALS investigators Dr. Brooks and Dr. Oskarsson, we recently hosted a webinar for ALS patients and community members highlighting encouraging data reported to-date and the potential of MN-166 (ibudilast) to bridge a long-standing treatment gap without compromising safety,” commented Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova. “Turning to our MN-001 (tipelukast) programs, although our Phase 2 trial in IPF did not demonstrate a clear clinical effect on most of the outcome measures, there were fewer worsening IPF events in the MN-001 group and the drug did demonstrate an effect on reducing LOXL2, a biomarker for IPF. We are currently working with collaborators to finalize the protocol for our next planned Phase 2 trial of MN-001 in NASH. Across our programs, we continue to operate a highly cash-efficient business model and believe we are well-positioned for a successful second half.”

