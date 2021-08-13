checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 01:29  |   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Höegh LNG Partners LP (“Höegh” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HMLP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Höegh investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Höegh is an international company that owns a fleet of ships that offers services to the liquefied natural gas ('LNG') industry world-wide. Specifically, Höegh, which claims to be one of the most experienced operators of LNG carriers, owns and operates floating LNG import terminals and floating storage and regasification units ('FSRU').

On July 27, 2021, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had cut its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% in order to conserve cash to address near-term refinancing issues. Specifically, Höegh disclosed the collapse of the Company's refinancing plans for its FSRU Lampung facility, after the charterer of the vessel challenged the Company's new credit facility and the charter agreement with Höegh and announced its intent to commence arbitration to terminate the charter and/or seek damages from the Company. Höegh also announced that its parent company, Höegh LNG Holdings, will no longer provide financial support to the Company.

On this news, Höegh's stock price fell $11.57 per share, or approximately 64%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Höegh should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Hoegh LNG Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf of Investors Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Höegh LNG Partners LP (“Höegh” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HMLP) investors concerning the Company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
iSUN Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Inaugural Dividend
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:35 UhrThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – HMLP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten