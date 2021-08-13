checkAd

Walmart Names Publicis Groupe as New Media Agency

Walmart today announced the selection of Publicis Groupe to lead media planning and buying for Walmart U.S. The announcement comes after an extensive agency evaluation for a media AOR to support future growth and brand-building initiatives.

Walmart, one of America's largest advertisers, continues to push forward to be a best-in-class marketing organization, acknowledging that agency partners play a pivotal role in that journey. As Walmart expands its capabilities to deepen connections in a diverse customer landscape, Publicis Groupe will play an integral role in connecting customers with the brand through its omnichannel media solutions.

“First and foremost, we appreciate all of the exceptional companies that participated in the review. It was an incredibly competitive RFP, and we recognize the immense amount of work put into this process,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Walmart. “We are thrilled to bring Publicis Groupe on board as our media agency. We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership, and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution, and measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways.”

Publicis Groupe’s areas of focus will include media strategy, planning, buying, and partnerships. They will begin to transition immediately and work in concert with Walmart’s collective marketing agency roster including Deutsch LA and FCB. Walmart has also had a long-standing relationship with Publicis from a creative perspective.

“We are excited and honored to be part of the Walmart family. We look forward to bringing the Walmart story to life through excellence, innovation, and industry-first initiatives,” said Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman at Publicis Groupe.

“We are thankful for Haworth’s 5-year partnership with our brand,” White added. “They supported our business during a pivotal time of transformation, and we wish them continued success.”

Consulting firm, MediaLink oversaw the RFP process. Publicis Groupe’s appointment comes after Walmart U.S. Q1 comp sales grew 6% and 16% on a two-year stack. The company has been focused on its integrated omnichannel strategy to build a business model that will define the next generation of retail.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

Wertpapier


