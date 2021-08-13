checkAd

APPHARVEST ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AppHarvest, Inc. on Behalf of AppHarvest Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 02:00  |  25   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) on behalf of AppHarvest stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AppHarvest has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

AppHarvest is an applied technology company that develops and operates some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $32 million net loss in the second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 20.55%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

AppHarvest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

APPHARVEST ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AppHarvest, Inc. on Behalf of AppHarvest Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) on behalf of AppHarvest stockholders. Our investigation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Inaugural Dividend
Cornerstone Building Brands Highlights Recent Business Performance at Barclays Building & Building ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste