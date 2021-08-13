checkAd

Carvana Co. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 01:56  |  25   |   |   

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it has priced the private placement of $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued under an indenture to be entered into upon the closing of the offering, which Carvana anticipates will take place on or about August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.875% per year, payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The Notes will mature on September 1, 2029, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The Notes, which generally will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Carvana’s existing domestic subsidiaries, are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Offers of the Notes are being made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Carvana Co.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current intentions, expectations or beliefs regarding the Notes offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “seek,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Carvana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it has priced the private placement of $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Inaugural Dividend
Cornerstone Building Brands Highlights Recent Business Performance at Barclays Building & Building ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Carvana Co. Announces Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Carvana and Root, Inc. Exclusively Partner to Develop Industry-First Integrated Auto Insurance Solutions for Carvana Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Carvana Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results, First Positive Net Income Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Lincoln
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to 300th Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.212 günstige Aktien, die ihre Umsätze verdoppeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare